Months of spring rainfall barely rival one day in 2018
Richmond saw its wettest spring day three years ago: 3.86 inches of rain fell on May 18, 2018. More than 5 inches flooded parts of Henrico County. To put it in the context of this drier spring, that’s similar to many metro area totals since mid-March 2021.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

