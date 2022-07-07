Moons in our solar system

Moons are natural satellites that rotate around planets or asteroids. They come in many shapes, sizes and types. Larger moons are spherical, but others can have an irregular shape or texture. Although they vary in size, each moon is much smaller than its planet. Moons are generally solid bodies, and a few have atmospheres or even hidden oceans.

A total of 214 known moons orbit planets and dwarf planets in our solar system. This includes confirmed moons and provisional ones that are on their way to becoming official. When moons are provisional, they are named with a letter followed by a year. Once confirmed, they are given an official name. Many moons are named after mythological characters.

Mercury

None

Venus

None

Terrestrial planets: The four closest planets to the sun are primarily made of rocky material and known as terrestrial planets. These planets have few or no moons.

Proximity to sun: Mercury and Venus are unable to hold their own moons because of how close they are to the sun’s gravity.

Earth

1 confirmed

Total: 1

Distance from Earth: 233,535 miles

Robotic visits: 105+

Human visitors: 24

Moonwalkers: 12

Rotation and orbit: The moon and Earth’s rotations are so in sync that we only see one side of the moon at all times. It takes the moon 27 Earth days to complete an orbit around Earth.

Structure: The moon has a core, mantle and crust. The surface is covered in numerous craters. It also has a very thin atmosphere.

Size: Earth’s moon is 3.7 times smaller than Earth. If the Earth was the size of a U.S. nickel, the moon would be the size of a single green pea.

Mars

2 confirmed

Total: 2

Moon names: Deimos and Phobos

Year of discovery: 1877

Discovered by: Aspah Hall

Orbit: Of all the known moons, Phobos orbits closest to its planet at only 3,700 miles above the surface. It orbits around Mars three times a day. The more distant Deimos takes 30 hours for each orbit.

Structure: Both of Mars’ moons are lumpy, heavily cratered, and covered in dust and loose rocks. They are among the darker objects in the solar system. The dominant feature on Phobos is a six-mile-wide crater.

Size: Mars’ moons are among the smallest in the solar system. Phobos is 14 miles in diameter, while Deimos is only 7 miles.

Jupiter

53 confirmed

26 provisional

Total: 79

First one discovered: 1610

Jovian planets: The ice and gas planets of the outer solar system are able to have many moons because of their size.

Galilean satellites: Out of all of Jupiter’s moons, the four largest — Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto — have sparked the most scientific interest.

Largest: Not only is Ganymede Jupiter’s largest moon, it is also the largest moon in the solar system.

Structure: Like Earth, Io, Europa and Ganymede have a layered structure. Callisto is less defined and appears to be a mixture of mainly ice and rock.

Saturn

53 confirmed

29 provisional

Total: 82

Cassini orbits: 294

Cassini: Four spacecraft have visited the Saturn system, but NASA’s Cassini is the only one to actually orbit the planet. This gave the spacecraft more than a decade to study Saturn’s moons.

Largest: Titan is Saturn’s largest moon and the only one with clouds and a substantial atmosphere. It is also the only known world other than Earth that has liquid on its surface.

Jets: Enceladus has a geyser that sprays water vapor, icy particles and simple organic materials into space. This is the source of material for one of Saturn’s rings.

Uranus

27 confirmed

Total: 27

Largest: Titania

Names: Uranus’ moons are named after characters from the works of William Shakespeare and Alexander Pope.

Unique system: Uranus has a region of eight small satellites that is unlike any other system of planetary moons. It is so crowded that astronomers still don’t know how they have avoided crashing into each other.

Structure: All of Uranus’ inner moons appear to be roughly half water ice and half rock. The composition of the moons outside the orbit of Oberon remains unknown, but they are likely captured asteroids.

Neptune

14 confirmed

Total: 14

First one discovered: 1846 (17 days after Neptune was discovered)\

Names: In keeping with Neptune’s martime name, most of its moons are named after sea gods and nymphs in Greek mythology.

Triton: This is Neptune’s largest moon. It is also one of the coldest objects in the solar system. Its icy surface reflects what little sunlight reaches it, making the moon about -400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Proteus: This is Neptune’s second-largest moon. It is slightly nonspherical and is thought to be right at the limit of how massive an object can be before its gravity pulls it into a sphere.

Total planet moons: 205

Ceres

None

Pluto

5 confirmed

Total: 5

Moon names: Charon, Nix, Hydra, Kerberos and Styx

Charon: This is the largest of Pluto’s moons. It is almost half the size of the planet itself. Charon and Pluto are sometimes referred to as a double planet.

Structure: Pluto’s four other moons are each less than 100 miles wide. They are also irregularly shaped instead of spherical.

Spin: Unlike many other moons in the solar system, Nix, Hydra, Kerberos and Styx all spin and don’t keep the same side toward Pluto.

Haumea

2 confirmed

Total: 2

Moon names: Namaka and Hi’iaka

Year of discovery: 2005

Discovery: Both of Haumea’s moons were discovered by a California Institute of Technology team. Namaka is the inner moon and Hi’iaka is the outer.

Size: Namaka is approximately 105 miles in diameter, and Hi’iaka is approximately 193 miles.

Distance: Namaka is about 24,000 miles away from Haumea, while Hi’iaka is about 31,000 miles away.

Makemake

1 provisional

Total: 1

Provisional name: S/2015 (nicknamed MK 2)

Discovery: In 2015, the Hubble Space Telescope discovered a moon orbiting the dwarf planet Makemake.

Size: Makemake’s moon is estimated to be 100 miles in diameter.

Distance: MK 2 was seen approximately 13,000 miles from Makemake.

Visibility: MK 2 is more than 1,300 times fainter than Makemake.

Eris

1 confirmed

Total: 1

Moon name: Dysnomia

Year of discovery: 2005

Size: Eris’ moon is estimated to be approximately 200 miles in diameter.

Orbit: Dysnomia has a nearly circular orbit lasting about 16 days. It orbits Eris at an average distance of 2,300 miles.

Visibility: The moon is about 60 times fainter than Eris.

Total dwarf planet moons: 9

Moon calculations

By measuring the orbit of a small moon, astronomers can calculate the mass of the parent body. This technique was used with Dysnomia (Eris’ moon). Dysnomia also played a role in determining how comparable Pluto and Eris are to each other.

Superlatives

Largest: Jupiter’s moon Ganymede has a diameter of 3,270 miles. It is larger than the planet Mercury.

Largest in relation to parent body: Pluto’s moon Charon

Smallest: The title is rivaled by provisional moons around Saturn and Jupiter. There may be moons as small as a mile across.

Contrasting orbit: Neptune’s moon Triton is the only large moon that orbits its planet in the opposite direction of the planet’s rotation.

Humans have set foot: Earth’s moon

Most volcanically active: Jupiter’s moon Io

Most reflective surface: Saturn’s moon Enceladus

Most heavily cratered: Jupiter’s moon Callisto

Substantial atmosphere: Saturn’s moon Titan

Own magnetic field: Jupiter’s moon Ganymede