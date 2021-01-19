More students want to resume face-to-face instruction

HANOVER -- With the second semester only weeks away, Hanover County Public Schools officials are scrambling to adjust to an anticipated increased number of students returning to classroom instruction.
When parents were given the option of returning students to in-face instruction in November, a substantial number of previously online students opted for face-to-face instruction.
More than 1,250 requests were received from families of students wishing to return to in-class instruction, while 179 requests asked to switch from face-to-face to online learning programs.
During the Tuesday, Jan. 12, meeting of the Hanover County School Board, Jennifer Greif, assistant superintendent in charge of instruction, said the increased number of returning students presented logistical challenges and required juggling some teacher positions, allowing the county to continue offering parents the choice of in-house versus online instruction.
“Parents were given the opportunity to request a learning setting change back in November . . . and we did have to look at reallocation of resources,” Greif said.
“We’re not going to sugarcoat this,” she continued. “This was difficult work and it is work that is impacting human beings and we acknowledge when we do that there are some bumps in the road and things we are still working to solve.”
Realizing these decisions would not please everyone, Greif said officials granted requests for identified at-risk groups first. Younger students and those not thriving in their current model also were prioritized.
“We definitely wanted to hit our vulnerable population as much as possible and get them in to a learning setting where they would be most successful,” Greif said.
Requests for ELS students, disabled learners and Pre-K-3 learners were considered first, followed by attention to students who are struggling academically “in their current settings” or students who are having technological problems that have not currently been solved.
While adjusting class sizes online or transferring teachers from one model to another is burdensome but doable, Greif said accommodating students wishing to return to campus presents brick and mortar challenges.
Social distancing requirements have limited occupancy levels at all county campuses, and space limitations impacted some of the requests. Greif said the goal was to grant as many of the requests to return as possible given those and other limitations.
Of the 560 requests received for elementary students to transition from online to in-class instruction, about 75 percent were granted, while officials were able to approve 95 percent of middle school requests and 100 percent of the requests to return to high school campuses.
“High school is a little easier due to the block scheduling and because of the 4x4 schedule that we implemented this year,” Greif said.
Each of those elementary requests requires an actual classroom seat.
“We’ve made what we believe to be the best decisions and we will continue to support all of the students and the teachers through the transition phase,” Greif said.
Nineteen of those teachers requested a return to face-to-face instruction from online learning in the county’s elementary schools. Greif said 65 teachers in total were impacted by the changes, representing about 16 percent of the county’s teaching force.
She acknowledged the number of elementary teachers expressing a desire to return to the classroom outweighed available positions.
The reallocations will require some teachers to provide both online and in-class instruction in some cases, and the exit of teachers from online to face-to-face should not increase class sizes in the online school. Some parents have expressed concern that those classes are too large and Greif said efforts were made to resolve those issues as well.
“They may teach a morning class virtually, and they may teach face-to-face in the afternoon,” Greif said.
She said most of the decisions regarding second semester have been made and officials are not focused on continuing social and emotional challenges facing students and teachers.
“We realize that with this additional transition that is unusual for any school division, that this causes concern in our families and for our teachers and students. We want to make sure we are prepared to support them through that transition,” Greif said.
Schedule changes approved by the school board last month added an additional three days of planning prior to the second semester start on Feb. 3. Greif said those days allow opportunities for family and student activities.
The system’s Social and Emotional Learning team meets weekly and a newly-acquired screening tool allows officials to gauge the status of students during these difficult times.
Greif said screenings conducted in the fall will be compared to results obtained during the second semester to provide further insight on students’ well-being. “We want to see what’s changed — where have we gotten better and where we are experiencing new pain points that we need to address for our students and how best we can support them in the upcoming months,” the assistant superintendent said.
In other matters, school board members return to the Central Office for two more meetings in as many weeks as the panel considers the superintendent’s 2022 proposed budget at 6 p.m. on Jan. 19.
A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Jan. 26, and board members will consider the proposed budget for approval on Feb. 9 at their regular business meeting.
Superintendent Michael Gill’s comments regarding the upcoming budget were tinged with an ample amount of caution as he reviewed the upcoming budget schedule.
“I use this term with cautious optimism, but I am hopeful that this budget is going to bring good news,” Gill said. “We all know we could use some good news and do a lot of good for our students and staff alike.”