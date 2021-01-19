More students want to resume face-to-face instruction

“We realize that with this additional transition that is unusual for any school division, that this causes concern in our families and for our teachers and students. We want to make sure we are prepared to support them through that transition,” Greif said.

Schedule changes approved by the school board last month added an additional three days of planning prior to the second semester start on Feb. 3. Greif said those days allow opportunities for family and student activities.

The system’s Social and Emotional Learning team meets weekly and a newly-acquired screening tool allows officials to gauge the status of students during these difficult times.

Greif said screenings conducted in the fall will be compared to results obtained during the second semester to provide further insight on students’ well-being. “We want to see what’s changed — where have we gotten better and where we are experiencing new pain points that we need to address for our students and how best we can support them in the upcoming months,” the assistant superintendent said.

In other matters, school board members return to the Central Office for two more meetings in as many weeks as the panel considers the superintendent’s 2022 proposed budget at 6 p.m. on Jan. 19.