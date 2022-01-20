More than meets the eye

Peripheral vision

Most animals have better a peripheral vision than humans. Humans have 190 degrees of sight, meaning that if something is further back than 95 degrees on each side of us, we will not see it. Our receptor cells that pick up color and motion are most densely concentrated in the center of our eyes, and thin out towards the periphery.

Cats have 285 degrees of vision, and dogs have 250 degrees of sight. Horses, zebras and goats have eyes on the side of their heads, which means that they can see almost the entire way behind them, but they also have a blind spot in right in front of them.

Eye size

Eye size is not always relative to animal size. A blue whale — the largest animal on Earth — has eyes that measures 5.9 inches in diameter.

But those are not the largest eyes in the animal kingdom. That title belongs to the colossal squid, with eyes that measure 11 inches in diameter. These exceptionally large eyes allow them to see well in dim light conditions. Each eye also has a built-in “flashlight” that can produce light.