More than meets the eye

How our eyes work
In order for people to see, light passes through the cornea, the clear front layer of the eye, and enters the eye through an opening called the pupil. The colored part of the eye, or iris, controls how much light the pupil lets in.
Next, light passes through the lens. The lens works with the cornea to focus light on the retina. When light hits the retina, a layer of tissue at the back of the eye, special cells called photoreceptors turn the light into electrical signals.
These electrical signals travel from the retina through the optic nerve to the brain. Then the brain turns the signals into images.
Photoreceptors
The photoreceptors in the retina are responsible for color vision and night vision. The two types of photoreceptor cells are cones and rods.
Color
Humans can see color because of the cone cells at the back of our eyes. Most people have three types of cone cells, each with a different pigment that’s sensitive to light of different wavelengths. We see these as red, green or blue — our three primary colors.
Most other mammals have just two types of cone cells. So contrary to popular belief, dogs do not see in black and white. Dogs can see colors, but with fewer cone types, they can’t distinguish between as many colors as we can.
Some birds and fish have four color receptors, while the mantis shrimp has 12.
Night vision
Rods are responsible for vision at low light levels. They differentiate light and dark. In bright settings, the pupil typically contracts to let less light in, and it dilates in darker environments to allow more light in.
Animals with the ability to see well in the dark have many rods that help them control their eye sensitivity to light. Domestic cats and larger wild cats like lions and tigers have extremely sharp night vision because they have far more rods than cones.
Along with many species of nocturnal animals, cats also have a tapetum lucidum. This is an additional layer in the eye that reflects visible light back onto the retina and improves night vision. It also causes the animals’ eyes to look like they are glowing in the dark.
Most animals that have a tapetum lucidum are mammals, although some reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates also have this reflective surface. Crocodiles, deer, and dogs are some of the species with this extra layer.
Other animals with good night vision include owls, cuttlefish, raccoons and tarsiers.
Pupil shape
Though humans have a round pupil, there are a variety of different pupil shapes across the animal kingdom. Scientists have determined that the pupil shape is usually related to the animal’s hunting style.
Horizontal
Many grazing animals such as goats, horses, sheep and antelopes have horizontal slit pupils. These pupils provide a wider, panoramic field of vision, which give these prey animals an advantage in spotting any predators approaching them. Most of these animals also have eyes on the sides of their heads, further improving that view.
Goats, sheep and horses are all able to rotate their eyes in the sockets as they move their head up and down. This means they always keep their pupils aligned with the horizon. Some frogs and some snakes also have horizontal slit pupils, which is beneficial for them if they are on the ground looking upwards for predators.
Vertical
Predatory animals who hunt close to the ground such as cats, foxes, crocodiles and some snakes typically have vertical slit pupils. The vertical pupils give highly focused vision and provide accurate distance vision for these ambush predators.
These types of animals also usually hunt at night, and they have an extra set of muscles to pull the pupil into a narrow slit shape during the day. This is to prevent the eye from being damaged by bright light. Cat pupils are so flexible that their maximum area is 135 times greater than their minimum area. The maximum area of a human pupil is just 15 times greater than its minimum.
Circular
Like humans, larger animals such as lions, bears and dogs usually have circular pupils. A circular pupil is characteristic of animals who hunt higher off the ground, move in packs or are intelligent.
Those with circular pupils don’t have the ability to contract pupils as tightly as animals with slit-shaped pupils, so they are more affected by sudden changes in light.
However, circular pupils allow for an even focus across the whole visual field instead of seeing just some elements in extreme focus. This is helpful for foragers, hunters and social animals.
Vertical slits with pinholes
Geckos have pupils that shrink into slits studded with pinholes in higher light conditions. Each pinhole projects a separate, sharp image onto the gecko’s retina.
Scientists believe that comparing these different inputs might help the gecko judge distance without having to move. Geckos color vision is also around 350 times better than humans, which allows them to spot hidden prey more easily.
Crescent
Crescent-shaped pupils are usually found in sea creatures like string rays, catfish and flatfish. The shape of this pupil provides a wide visual field, helping with the search for predators and prey. The crescent shape also reduces the effects of light distortion by water.
W-shape
The cuttlefish is unique in that is has circular pupils in the dark and W-shaped pupils in the light. The W-shape allows light to enter the eye from multiple angles and provides great vision under water.
Like the crescent-shape, W-shaped pupils are also able to reduce the effects of any visual distortion caused by water. They can also boost image contrast and distance vision.
Pseudopupils
Insects tend to have compound eyes, so they don’t have pupils. Compound eyes are made up of thousands of photoreceptor units called ommatidia. Each unit includes a cornea, lens and photoreceptor cells.
However, some insect eyes, like mantises, appear to have pupils. This dark spot is called a pseudopupil. Pseudopupils aren’t optical structures; they are optical illusions. When the eye is rotated, some of the photoreceptor units appear black because they are absorbing most wavelengths of incoming light but there’s no actual opening.
Exceptions
While eye shape generally relates to hunting style, there are exceptions to some of these guidelines. For example, Pallas’s cats and mongooses are small ambush predators, but the Pallas’s cat has round pupils and the mongoose has horizontal pupils.
Peripheral vision
Most animals have better a peripheral vision than humans. Humans have 190 degrees of sight, meaning that if something is further back than 95 degrees on each side of us, we will not see it. Our receptor cells that pick up color and motion are most densely concentrated in the center of our eyes, and thin out towards the periphery.
Cats have 285 degrees of vision, and dogs have 250 degrees of sight. Horses, zebras and goats have eyes on the side of their heads, which means that they can see almost the entire way behind them, but they also have a blind spot in right in front of them.
Eye size
Eye size is not always relative to animal size. A blue whale — the largest animal on Earth — has eyes that measures 5.9 inches in diameter.
But those are not the largest eyes in the animal kingdom. That title belongs to the colossal squid, with eyes that measure 11 inches in diameter. These exceptionally large eyes allow them to see well in dim light conditions. Each eye also has a built-in “flashlight” that can produce light.
The tarsier has the largest eyes relative to its size. Their eyes are each about 0.6 inches in diameter, but the animal is only about 4.7 inches long. Each of their eyes are as large as their brain. The nocturnal primate can’t see very well at night, so it needs big eyes to let in what little light is available.
Human eyes are typically 0.94 inches in diameter, which happens to be the same size as a dolphin eye.
Unique species
Mantis shrimp
The mantis shrimp has one of the most complex eyesights of any animal, with 12 color receptors. Each of their eyes can move independently and rotate up to 70 degrees. Their visual information is also processed by the eyes themselves instead of the brain.
Anableps fish
Known as the four-eyed fish, anableps have two eyes, but each one is split horizontally. These fish spend a lot of time at the surface and, with their split vision, half of their eyes are above the water and half are below. Each half also has its own pupil, so without moving its head, the fish can watch for predators from above and below.
Eagles
Eagles have famously good eyesight and can spot prey from miles away. They have about five times as many light-sensitive cells than humans. They also have two parts of the retina that receive images, rather than one, so they can processes images from the front and the side at the same time.
Chameleons
Chameleons can move each eye independently of the other, allowing the animals to simultaneously look in two different directions with a full 360-degree view. And similar to a zoom on a camera lens, chameleons also have the ability to focus their eyes and enlarge what they are looking at.
Penguins
Penguins have strong eye muscles that can change the shape of their eye lens to create a clear image on land and in water. They also have a clear, third eyelid that protects their eyes when they are underwater.