More ways to make yourself memorable in a job interview

You've gotten past the HR screener at the company, made it through a phone interview with the manager, and now you've landed an in-person (or maybe virtual) interview. But how do you stand out among all the other people vying for this job? Here are 4 ways to make yourself memorable in a job interview.

Know the company inside and out

Nothing impresses job interviewers more than doing your research. Not only does it show that you are interested in the company, but it also shows your willingness to go above and beyond for the job interview. Mention statistics, data, or recent campaigns that the company has published. Know the organization's mission statement and align it with your own values. When you show that you've done your homework on the organization, you will be well ahead of the competition.

Bring in samples of your work