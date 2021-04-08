More ways to make yourself memorable in a job interview

You've gotten past the HR screener at the company, made it through a phone interview with the manager, and now you've landed an in-person (or maybe virtual) interview. But how do you stand out among all the other people vying for this job? Here are 4 ways to make yourself memorable in a job interview.
Know the company inside and out
Nothing impresses job interviewers more than doing your research. Not only does it show that you are interested in the company, but it also shows your willingness to go above and beyond for the job interview. Mention statistics, data, or recent campaigns that the company has published. Know the organization's mission statement and align it with your own values. When you show that you've done your homework on the organization, you will be well ahead of the competition.
Bring in samples of your work
In this digital age of online portfolios and links to published writing, handing in a polished paper portfolio will make you stand out. If you are interviewing for a marketing position, bring in samples of your work, data on how you drove conversions, and evidence of A/B testing. When your interviewer has something tangible to look at you will be remembered way more than someone who emailed a link to their portfolio.
Present a 30-60-90 day plan
Another document you should create to stand out in an interview? A 30-60-90 day plan. Highlight exactly what you will do for the company in those crucial days of your employment. Showcase how you will use your skills to achieve company goals. Align your plan to the role you are interviewing for. Be confident, not cocky.
Ask great questions
You've done great in your interview, but the close is just as important as highlighting your skills. Now you need to ask great questions that get you remembered. Here is where you can showcase your knowledge of the company. You could ask for the results of a recent marketing campaign activation, or ask about their favorite part of working for the company. Another great question to end with — "is there anything in my resume that you have further questions on?"
Being memorable in an interview is more than just answering questions and knowing how to present yourself. Set yourself out among the competition with these unique tips.