Sunday's late morning rainfall was not able to wash away National Ice Cream Day celebrations at Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. in The Village shopping center in Richmond.

While traffic at the establishment on Three Chopt Road was slower than usual on Sunday afternoon, according to employee Anna Prillaman, once the rain stopped and the sun came out, the ice cream-craving crowd starting coming in.

"We weren't as busy today because of the rain," Prillaman said. "We don't normally get too busy until after 5 p.m., when we start getting the post-dinner crowd coming in. Then we'll get busy again in the evening, as people come in for the late-night ice cream cravings, which is why we stay open to 10 p.m. now."

National Ice Cream Day started in 1984, when President Ronald Reagan wanted to celebrate the frozen treat enjoyed by almost all Americans. Now, every third Sunday in July is celebrated as National Ice Cream Day with the entire month of July being National Ice Cream Month.

Some customers at Blue Cow were unaware of the holiday.

"I didn't even know it was National Ice Cream Day," Erica Piper said. "It's just hard to resist when you're just walking by. I went to the CVS, but the pharmacy was on lunch. So, I figured I'd stop in and get some ice cream to kill about 15 minutes."

Another customer, Alexa Jeffress, was well-aware of the holiday and used it as a reason to stop in to try Blue Cow's ice cream.

"I've never been here before, so I figured I'd come and try it out," Jeffress said. "I've been looking for a place to come get ice cream. I was looking at places I can go and researching what flavors I wanted to try. I shop at the Publix right next door, so it just made sense to come here."

As the weather improved through the afternoon, nearly every seat in the store was occupied, either with friends gathering over milkshakes, grandparents spending time with their grandkids, or families bringing in the kids for a cool snack before dinner. The employees at Blue Cow kept the cones filled, one scoop at a time.