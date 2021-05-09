 Skip to main content
Mother's Day weather can range from freezing to scorching
Mother’s Day will be a bit cool, but not as chilly as last year, which saw Richmond hit a record low of 32 degrees — also our second-latest spring freeze date. The hottest holiday weather was 94 in 1956, and the worst washout was 2008 with 1.81 inches of rain.

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

