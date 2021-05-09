Mother's Day weather can range from freezing to scorching

Mother’s Day will be a bit cool, but not as chilly as last year, which saw Richmond hit a record low of 32 degrees — also our second-latest spring freeze date. The hottest holiday weather was 94 in 1956, and the worst washout was 2008 with 1.81 inches of rain.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
