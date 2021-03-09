Development

While there are hazards of living near an active volcano, many villages have developed on the slopes of Mount Etna. Today, more than 25% of Sicily’s population lives on the mountain. The frequent eruptions and lava flow are largely contained to its uninhabited slopes, so it rarely poses a danger to its residents.

Etna is the main source of income for Sicily, both from agriculture and tourism. The eruptions have made the surrounding soil fertile, allowing locals to grow olives, grapes and fruit. Tourism is high as visitors come to ski, hike or visit the mountain during an eruption.

Diverting the lava path

Etna, however, has been dangerous and even deadly in the past. The town of Catania lies at the base of the mountain and was affected by Etna’s worst-known eruption. There have been attempts to control the path of lava flows that are a threat to the city.

The first attempt was in 1669. Workers dug a trench above Catania to try to divert the lava stream. However, residents of a nearby village realized the new flow direction could affect them, instead. They fought the Catanians, and the lava breach hardened and filled again.