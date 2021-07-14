Muggy mornings add to the misery of hot weather

This week’s toasty mornings are more of a departure from normal than the hot highs. Richmond’s lows of 75 on Monday and Tuesday were tied for warmest so far in 2021, but didn’t rival records. And this is the longest spell of lows in the 70s since last August.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today