Denver's Nikola Jokic now knows how Philadelphia's Joel Embiid felt during two previous NBA award seasons. Second in the MVP race — but only second-team All-NBA.

This year's MVP, Embiid, headlines the All-NBA team. He was the first-team center, while Jokic was the second-team pick. It was a reversal of the results from 2021 and 2022, when Jokic was MVP over Embiid, who then had to settle for the second-team All-NBA center spot.

And this should be the final time such a quirk happens. Starting next year, the All-NBA team will no longer be broken down by position — meaning the presumed second-best player in the NBA one season, such as Embiid in 2021 and 2022 and Jokic now, will not have to be relegated to second-team anything.

Joining Embiid on the first team were Boston's Jayson Tatum and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo at forward, and Dallas' Luka Doncic and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at guard.