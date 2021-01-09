Myra Alves Garcia Sawyers and Kimberly Womack Hulcher column: Stabilizing child care in Virginia

2021 already was set to be a year of transition for early education and child care in Virginia with the transfer of oversight from the state Department of Social Services to the state Department of Education on July 1. This is an excellent move long advocated for by VCCA.

But while providers and state officials continue to collaborate on transition details of licensed care, it is difficult to move forward when so many providers must solely focus on day-to-day survival and when, ironically, thousands of families are torn between returning to work and safely caring for their children.

For the state’s economy to rebound, and for Virginia’s children to thrive and learn safely, child care providers must receive the immediate support — financial, political and operational — needed for short- and long-term sustainability. Our families and future depend on it.