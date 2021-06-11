Myra Sawyers and Kim Hulcher column: Pandemic reveals a much older public crisis: Unstable child care and early education

By Myra Sawyers and Kim HulcheR

A May 24 article in the Richmond Times-Dispatch stated that early childhood education (ECE) is a “broken system.” This is true. But this is not new.

The struggles exist because early childhood educators are not perceived, treated or compensated as the highly skilled, knowledgeable and competent professionals they are.

If we are ever to create meaningful solutions to the child care crisis in Virginia and in America, we must acknowledge that the way we view and value the people caring for our children is, frankly, dismal. Who wants that negativity as a career choice no matter how much someone loves children or teaching?

The painful persistence of poor attitudes and misperceptions is why ECE remains stubbornly “broken,” despite numerous reports highlighting the problem. Indeed, these studies only scratch the surface. For a genuine remedy, society must closely examine how it views early educators.

Even before COVID-19, the profession suffered from an unstable workforce. Today, with stricter regulations and more stressful working conditions, the early childhood education field is in its own state of crisis, one that affects millions of Virginian families and children, as well as the state’s economic recovery.