In Nation & World | Officials say U.S. vaccine supply is enough for booster shots | Page A8
Dominion Energy earned more than $1.1 billion above a fair profit from its Virginia customers in four years, according to State Corporation Co…
Authorities seeking transfer to adult court for 14-year-old accused of killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in Henrico
Authorities are seeking to have a 14-year-old youth charged with the murder of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in Henrico County last March transferr…
Marijuana in Virginia: Medical flower or 'bud' and pre-rolls now available in Richmond at gLeaf; Short Pump location opening this month
Richmond’s medical marijuana dispensary, Green Leaf, can now sell whole flower cannabis — or bud — for the first time in Virginia.
Richmond-based urgent care provider Patient First reduces hours, citing 'unsustainable' jump in patient visits
One Richmond-based chain of urgent care centers has reduced its hours because of what it calls an “unsustainable increase in patient visits.”
Virginia Tech football opens a four-game homestand Saturday against Richmond, rapid-fire tests for the Hokies’ already beleaguered game-day op…
Former President Donald Trump warned GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin on Thursday that he needs to fully embrace Trump’s “MAGA movemen…
Recovery of unemployment overpayments 'paused' as Virginia Employment Commission struggles with new backlogs
The Virginia Employment Commission has “paused” its collection of overpayments to unemployed Virginians as the beleaguered agency struggles to…
It’s as if the ancestral spirits of the men and women whose names were called out into the thick, muggy air cupped their protective hands over…
Police arrested eight individuals and indicted 11 in the death of Adam Oakes, who died in a hazing incident, his family said.