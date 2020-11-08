 Skip to main content
NASCAR Cup championship race by the numbers
NASCAR Cup championship race by the numbers

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Father-son duos to win the Cup championship (Bill and Chase Elliott, Ned and Dale Jarrett, Lee and Richard Petty)

5 Finish for Jimmie Johnson in the final Cup race for the seven-time series champion.

13 Cup championships won by Hendrick Motorsports.

24 Age of Chase Elliott (24 years, 11 months, 11 days), making him the third-youngest to win a Cup title behind Bill Rexford (23 years, 7 months, 15 days) in 1950 and Jeff Gordon (24 years, 3 months, 8 days) in 1995.

39 Starting position (last in field) for Chase Elliott after his car failed prerace inspection.

