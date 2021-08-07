NASCAR Cup promo

Elliott seeking Glen three-peat
Defending Cup Series champ Chase Elliott eyes history in road-course race. Page C5
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a towing company lot.
A 14-year-old boy already facing three charges in connection with the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer has been charged with three a…
Facing a surging COVID-19 variant, some Richmond-area restaurants are asking patrons for proof of vaccinations or negative COVID-19 test resul…
Starting Sept. 1, Virginia will require most state employees to show proof of vaccination or subscribe to weekly COVID-19 testing if they refuse.
A Petersburg police detective who was banished from the department’s evidence and property room six years ago amid a scandal involving missing…
"I don't know that it can be any simpler than that," Northam said. "It's the law of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and I expect our school districts to follow the law."
On the evening of July 20, the ACC saluted retired commissioner John Swofford with a soirée at the Charlotte Westin hotel. More than 200 invit…
Three people were shot, two fatally, during an “argument that got out of control” early Friday outside a sports bar in Chesterfield County tha…
Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, rallied with several dozen supporters outside the state Capitol on Monday to call for a “forensic audit” of…
Weeks before students are slated to return to in-person learning, the Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday that another person und…
