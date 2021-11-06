NASCAR Cup promo

Hamlin playing Phoenix underdog
Hamlin playing Phoenix underdog
Not favored to win, Virginia driver Denny Hamlin will seek his first Cup Series title. Page C2
The Colonial Athletic Association will not allow James Madison’s teams to compete for league championships this year if the school accepts an …
UPDATE: Democrat Terry McAuliffe has conceded to Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race, a stunning defeat for Virginia Dem…
A federal jury in late October awarded David Duvall $10 million in punitive damages for discrimination following his termination as senior vic…
What looked like a draw for control of the House of Delegates turned into an apparent Republican victory with the defeat of Del. Lashrecse Air…
Wednesday morning update:
Kyle Kressler was arrested last week after an incident occurred in a University of Richmond upperclass dormitory.
If our moment of racial reckoning in Virginia has an expiration date, it will go down as Nov. 2, 2021.
Growing up in Richmond, Bria Henderson would spend her summers home from college working alongside her mother at the Richmond Department of Mo…
Plans for two regional financial institutions in Virginia to merge to create the fourth-largest community bank based in the state have hit a s…
VCU Health employees won't receive bonuses or raises as large as last year, leading nurses to call for a walkout that never materialized.
