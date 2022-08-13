NASCAR photo page

Hailie Deegan, driver of the No. 1 truck in the Camping World Truck Series, signed autographs on Saturday.
Matt Gresham of Fluvanna County collected autographs at Richmond Raceway on Saturday during a session with drivers in the Camping World Truck Series.
Corey Heim adjusts his safety equipment before the start of qualifying for the Camping World Truck Series at Richmond Raceway Saturday, 8/13/2022.
Driver Tyler Hill gets instructions from his crew before the start of qualifying for the Camping World Truck Series at Richmond Raceway Saturday, 8/13/2022.
A crewman checks the tire pressure on Chandler Smith's truck before the start of qualifying for the Camping World Truck Series at Richmond Raceway Saturday, 8/13/2022.
A car awaited inspection Saturday for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the track. Crews used umbrellas to keep its interior cooler.
Rajah Caruth of No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado gets ready for the qualifying for NASCAR Truck Series at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Crews work on Mason Maggio's #96 Chevrolet Silverado for NASCAR Truck Series at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Crews pushed the No. 77 Chevrolet for Concord, N.C.-based Spire Motorsports after an inspection on Saturday during NASCAR’s summer race weekend at Richmond Raceway.
Chesapeake triplets Ashton Burkett (from left), Caitlyn Burkett and Brittany Burkett, who are 12 years old, watched qualifying for Sunday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 from the pit area on Saturday.
Former NASCAR series driver Jeff Burton guides the hand of Kolby Garrison as she feels the contours of a race car before her ride-a-long with Burton, an NBC Sports commentator and South Boston native. NBC Sports will feature Garrison, who is blind, in a pre-race segment on its Sunday afternoon broadcast before the Federated Auto Parts 400.
