NASCAR Report ear tease

‘You don’t meet ’em any better’
Race team owner Ronnie Elder left lasting impression on those around him. Page B5
‘You don’t meet ’em any better’
Race team owner Ronnie Elder left lasting impression on those around him. Page B5
By the end of the month, Virginia will no longer be under a state of emergency due to COVID-19, and as a result, a state law banning masks wil…
Virginia’s ban on electronic skill games is scheduled to take effect next week, but a truck stop owner and former NASCAR driver is racing to h…
Rockingham County, N.C., officials said Friday that they are "still optimistic" about finding the two missing family members still alive. Authorities identified the nine people involved in the accident as family members from North Carolina and Indiana.
The Chesterfield County School Board condemned racism last June and affirmed the school system’s commitment to an inclusive school environment…
Richmond police are seeking the public’s help as detectives investigate a quadruple shooting in Shockoe Bottom that left two people with life-…
A former Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center officer was sentenced Monday to serve 20 days in jail after pleading guilty to aiding an inmate …
A fire tore through a massive Outer Banks home on Father's Day, leaving dozens displaced in the popular tourist destination, officials said.
Innsbrook After Hours concerts will be held at the Innsbrook Pavilion this year starting with NO BS! Brass Band on July 7. The concert series …
“VICTIM #1” in numerous public federal court records is a retired Chesterfield County woman in her late 60s who cares for her adult son in a h…
Odicci Alexander finished her decorated college softball career with 712 strikeouts. Now, she has eight as a professional.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.