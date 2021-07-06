Nation and World teaser
Williams: 'If you love the Declaration of Independence, you have to thank Black people.' They helped shape that moment.
Far from being bystanders in the Declaration of Independence, Black people in America -- free and enslaved -- played a pivotal part in the leadup to its signing and a defining role in how we view that document today.
Labor Law: New Virginia employment laws require immediate attention from businesses to get into compliance
There are several new Virginia laws that went into effect July 1 that impact employers and employer policies.
The parents of a Chesterfield County child whose body was found in a freezer at the family’s home have been charged with conspiring to conceal…
A car passenger was fatally struck by gunfire from another vehicle early Monday while riding on Interstate 64 near downtown Richmond, accordin…
Black fades to burgundy, to deep purple. Purple dulls to blue. A series of photos captured the injuries to Katie’s left eye, initially swollen shut, as the bruises encircling it faded and the swelling receded.
'I am brought to tears': Foundation pays off mortgage on Hanover home for family of state trooper killed in 2015
A foundation dedicated to honoring and supporting first-responders, veterans and their families announced Friday that it has paid off the mort…
Returning to the office: Companies like Capital One, Dominion Energy and CarMax adopting hybrid work models
A growing number of Richmond-area employers are telling their employees when they will return to their offices — and some are allowing employe…
- 7 min to read
In 1943, 19-year-old Raymond Carlyle Blanton of Richmond became a soldier. He served as a staff sergeant with the Army in Company C of the 60t…
Jamar R. Golightly, 33, suffered 10 stab wounds to his head and body in the February 2020 attack.
Virginia on Thursday became the first state in the South to end its marijuana prohibition, allowing recreational use among adults 21 and older by doing away with penalties for possession and adults’ sharing of less than an ounce. Sales and public consumption will continue to be illegal; so will carrying marijuana in the passenger area of cars.