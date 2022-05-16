Nation promo

In Nation & World | Unimaginable loss: U.S. death toll from COVID reaches 1 million | Page A10
Something puzzling or even suspicious appears to be transpiring at the Food and Drug Administration. The long-anticipated Novavax vaccine, an …
A VCU employee sent a crude text message to Wilder criticizing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s efforts to eliminate Critical Race Theory from schools and Wilder’s ties to the Republican candidate.
Peter Lacy was supposed to become the next commissioner of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration…
Virginia’s behavioral health agency says its regional staff — including employees in the field — won’t be affected by a new telework policy th…
He also asked them to keep tuition flat during the next academic year.
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
Two houses collapsed into the ocean on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Tuesday.
Federal jury finds Midlothian family guilty in scheme to keep Pakistan woman in forced labor for more than a dozen years
A federal jury in Richmond on Friday found three members of a Midlothian family guilty in a scheme that kept a woman from Pakistan in forced labor at their home for more than a dozen years.
A Richmond man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to robbing a Midlothian bank of $196,932 in a case that tested the constitutionality of a new kind of warrant.
Virginia is poised to begin an exhaustive 12-month review of more than 2 million people in its Medicaid program for the elderly, disabled and …