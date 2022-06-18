Nation promo

In Nation & World | Poor People’s Campaign marches and rallies in Washington | Page B1
According to a study, VCU philosophy majors earned minimum wage five years after graduation, while UVA computer science majors made six figures.
Virginia loses $24 million in economic impact as Pharrell’s Something in the Water music festival kicks off today in D.C.
Something in the Water is back, but not at Virginia Beach. The festival’s creator, Pharrell Williams, moved the event to Washington, D.C., bec…
The state board has named Sharon Morrissey, the vice chancellor, as the interim leader.
Major drug kingpin in Henrico gets 23 years for trafficking pounds of heroin and cocaine worth millions
A Henrico County drug kingpin whose network led investigators to four major U.S. cities and into Mexico, and resulted in the seizure of more t…
Gov. Glenn Youngkin isn’t vetoing anything in the budgets the General Assembly adopted this month, but he is seeking changes to the spending p…
The $1 billion investment in a 1.7 million-square-foot factory is projected to create 1,760 jobs.
Bearded guys, giant oil-drum smokers, refurbished garages, and lines that form early – the telltale signs of good barbecue. Spot them all at The Smoky Mug, the half-coffee shop, half-‘cue joint along the Brookland Park corridor.
Richmond police released the identity of the man who died June 2 after falling from the Forest Hill Avenue overpass onto Powhite Parkway.
Senate Democrats dealt a double blow to the heart of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political agenda on Friday by rejecting his third attempt to tempor…
ARLINGTON — Gov. Glenn Youngkin isn’t giving up on two potential political trophies in his first year as governor — a temporary suspension of …