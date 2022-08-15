In Nation & World | Afghanistan marks 1 year since Taliban seizure as woes mount | Page A10
Nation promo
This past Saturday afternoon, as the U.S. Senate readied to begin its 15-hour vote-a-rama on that sweeping, $739 billion economic package, Dem…
An employee of Virginia Commonwealth University transferred $470,000 to a group of Nigerian scammers who defrauded millions of dollars from go…
Zhykierra Guy was found fatally shot in an SUV not far from North Airport Drive in the early morning of Aug. 5. Guy lived in the area where she died, police said.
The building would have 55 loading docks for trucks and parking spaces for more than 400 truck trailers. It would be smaller than Amazon’s fulfillment center in Chesterfield County, which is more than twice the size.
The football stadium at Atlee High School will remain closed this week after authorities found a dead body near the field.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined many Republican Party politicians in blasting the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
A federal infrastructure grant will help Richmond raise an aging bridge out of the way of freight train traffic at a critical railroad crossin…
The Hanover County School Board’s agenda for its Tuesday night meeting included a review of the controversial proposed policy regarding the tr…
Something new and exciting is happening on Laburnum, a rebirth for the sport and the city after a tumultuous stretch for both.
Glenn Youngkin has had many titles: dishwasher, jock, investor, governor.