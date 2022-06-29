In Nation & World | Biden says U.S. expanding its military presence in Europe | Page A12
Nation promo
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chesterfield County police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy who died Tuesday after being left unattended in a vehicle for several hours. The boy's father later committed suicide, police said.
An 18- and 14-year-old were pronounced dead by authorities who found them lying on railroad tracks in Hopewell Friday night with several gunshot wounds, police said Saturday.
The 1,550-square-foot home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms is the result of a partnership between Virginia Housing and the Virginia Center for Housing Research at Virginia Tech.
Chesterfield County fire officials announced the off-duty death on Saturday of one of their veteran firefighters but said they have not yet confirmed whether she was killed during a training exercise in North Carolina.
Last year, Queally was at the center of debate regarding the names of two campus buildings and their ties to racism.
June means that local produce and the farmers markets where you can score it are in full swing. There are different markets with different vib…
Richmond police have identified the man shot to death in the Carver neighborhood last week.
If the board doesn't welcome his administration into the search for a new chancellor, "I will accept your resignation June 30," Youngkin had written.
The Virginia Board of Health demanded accountability from the state health commissioner in a discussion that went on for more than an hour Thu…
Molly Ringwald, an actor, author and singer perhaps best known for her roles in 1980s films like “The Breakfast Club” and “Sixteen Candles,” s…