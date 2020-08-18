Nation promo

In Nation & World | Postmaster general suspends changes until after election | Page A10
Stoney awarded $1.8M contract for Richmond's Confederate statue removal to firm linked to political donor
Mayor Levar Stoney agreed to pay a firm linked to one of his political donors $1.8 million to take down Richmond’s Confederate statues last mo…
The Rolls-Royce aircraft component factory in Prince George County will close and lay off hundreds of employees by the middle of 2021, a victi…
Multiple employees at the Target store at 11290 W. Broad St. in the Short Pump area of western Henrico County have tested positive for the cor…
WATCH NOW: Students protest on first day of classes at VCU, criticizing its reopening during pandemic, among other issues
Nearly 100 students at Virginia Commonwealth University criticized the school’s reopening during a pandemic, police presence on campus and a r…
WATCH NOW: 4 charged with rioting as buildings vandalized in Richmond; courthouse closed because of damage
Four people were charged with rioting after windows were broken and property was defaced in several neighborhoods late Tuesday and early Wedne…
A 20-year-old Richmond man has been charged with five felonies and a misdemeanor in connection with property damage in and around Virginia Com…
A new restaurant — one that also will house a bathtub — is in the works on Richmond’s Strawberry Street in the former Strawberry Street Café space.
The average sales price of a home in Central Virginia is now $310,914, according to the RAR, an increase of about $14,000 from last year.
Virginia AG files lawsuit to close Mechanicsville seafood restaurant for operating without a health permit
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is seeking an injunction to stop a Hanover County seafood restaurant from operating after it lost its h…
The J.C. Penney store at Regency mall in Henrico County is under contract to be sold.