Nation promo

In Nation & World | Saudi court issues final verdicts in Khashoggi killing; 5 spared | Page A10
HARRISONBURG — Jessica Reyes watched as stickers on floors guiding direction and distance went unheeded and unregulated during the days of her…
A recently hired corrections officer at Riverside Regional Jail has been arrested and charged with providing opioid drugs to prisoners within …
James Madison University is reversing course on in-person classes after recording 500 cases of COVID-19.
The Richmond region’s second Trader Joe’s store should open in October.
As freshmen at Virginia Commonwealth University, Sarah Hartman and Alyce Kilby-Woodward were excited to get on campus, move into their dorm ro…
Puritan Cleaners, the Richmond region’s largest dry cleaning operator, is buying a smaller yet well-known competitor.
Richmond saw 48 protest-related fires causing $3.9 million-plus in losses during first 18 days of unrest
Richmond fire crews responded to 48 fires that officials believe were related to the Black Lives Matter protests during the first 18 days of t…
A Henrico County man was sentenced to 12 months in jail after being convicted Tuesday of driving under the influence of marijuana in a 2019 cr…
A judge in Hanover County issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday that closes Calabash Seafood Restaurant, which had defied COVID restrictions and operated with a suspended license.
His speech was watched 124,000 times on social media. It circulated among the staff at Trinity Episcopal and brought his parents to tears.