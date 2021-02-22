Nation promo
Related to this story
Most Popular
State police transitioning to all SUV patrol fleet after sedans the agency used since 2012 were discontinued
The familiar silver-gray-and-blue police sedans driven by state troopers on Virginia’s roads are being phased out, perhaps for good, as the de…
-
- 9 min to read
Good news: wintry mix is finally clearing out of the Richmond area and temperatures are now creeping above 32 degrees this afternoon.
- Updated
Authorities on Wednesday announced the remains of Alexis Murphy, who went missing seven years ago at age 17, were found in Nelson County in December.
A Black-owned Washington media company is teaming with the owner of a potential rival to propose a $517 million casino resort and live music t…
Enjoli Moon was working at Croaker’s Spot two decades ago when she noticed a vignette portrait of a Black man in the foyer of the restaurant, …
AMC’s “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” is back in the Richmond area filming season two and looking for extras.
Richmond’s one and only hostel is gone.
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea apologized Tuesday for a Facebook comment he made about the Patrick Henry High School girls’ basketball team’s regional tournament championship, calling his seemingly critical comment “a joke gone bad.”
A Henrico County businessman pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, as well as engaging in an unlawful monetary transaction using fraud proceed…
A Chesterfield County teenager was found fatally shot Saturday evening at a home in the county’s Ettrick community.