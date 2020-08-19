In Nation & World | Pelosi says postmaster general has no plans to restore cuts | Page A12
Nation promo
Related to this story
Most Popular
Stoney awarded $1.8M contract for Richmond's Confederate statue removal to firm linked to political donor
Mayor Levar Stoney agreed to pay a firm linked to one of his political donors $1.8 million to take down Richmond’s Confederate statues last mo…
The Rolls-Royce aircraft component factory in Prince George County will close and lay off hundreds of employees by the middle of 2021, a victi…
Multiple employees at the Target store at 11290 W. Broad St. in the Short Pump area of western Henrico County have tested positive for the cor…
WATCH NOW: Students protest on first day of classes at VCU, criticizing its reopening during pandemic, among other issues
Nearly 100 students at Virginia Commonwealth University criticized the school’s reopening during a pandemic, police presence on campus and a r…
'This is just the beginning': Protesters gather in Richmond as Virginia lawmakers convene for special session
On Tuesday afternoon, as the Virginia Senate was gaveling in at the Science Museum of Virginia and the House prepared for the special legislat…
Virginia AG files lawsuit to close Mechanicsville seafood restaurant for operating without a health permit
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is seeking an injunction to stop a Hanover County seafood restaurant from operating after it lost its h…
Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, is facing two felony charges over her role in the toppling of a Confederate statue in Portsmouth in June, pol…
The average sales price of a home in Central Virginia is now $310,914, according to the RAR, an increase of about $14,000 from last year.
Area schools are already dealing with positive COVID tests in their buildings. What will happen when schools reopen next month?
Before Henrico County Public Schools announced the temporary closure of Varina High School last week because of two confirmed cases of COVID-1…
T-Mobile planning to relocate customer call center to eastern Henrico and hire up to 500 more employees
The wireless carrier company T-Mobile is planning to relocate its Henrico County customer service center to another site in the county and hir…