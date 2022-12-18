Nation-world briefs

Biden marks 50th anniversary of death of wife, daughter

President Joe Biden and his family held a private memorial service Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of the car crash that killed his first wife and their baby daughter.

Biden, who had just been elected to the Senate in November 1972, wasn’t in the car when his wife, Neilia, and their 13-month-old daughter, Naomi, were broadsided by a tractor-trailer on Dec. 18 of that year as they went out to buy a Christmas tree.

The couple’s two sons, Beau and Hunter, who were just about to turn 4 and 3 at the time, were also in the car and were seriously injured.

Peru’s dark past surfaces as young protester is laid to rest

Hundreds of people poured into the streets of a rural hamlet in Peru’s Andean highlands on Saturday to pay their final respects to a 23-year-old student killed in clashes with the army a day earlier. Clemer Rojas was killed in a nearby provincial capital that has emerged as an unlikely epicenter of unrest in Peru’s still unfolding political crisis.

The tumult was triggered by Castillo’s attempt to close Congress in a move widely condemned as a self-coup but seen in Peru’s long-neglected countryside as a display of defiance against a hostile establishment that never allowed the former rural school teacher to govern since his shock victory 17 months ago.

L.A. taps hotel rooms as nearly 40,000 people live homeless

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that her administration will start moving homeless people off streets and into motel rooms through a new program that launches Tuesday.

Bass told Chuck Todd on Sunday’s show that hopefully the program reaches a “significant number” of people. She also said no one will be coerced into moving just to clean up streets.

On her first day in office Monday, Bass declared a state of emergency on homelessness. An estimated 40,000 people are homeless in Los Angeles. Homelessness is hugely visible throughout California, with people sleeping on sidewalks and under highway overpasses.

Pope wrote resignation note in case of health impediment

Pope Francis has revealed that shortly after being elected pontiff in 2013 he wrote a resignation letter in case medical problems impede him from carrying out his duties.

In an interview published by Spanish newspaper ABC, Francis said he gave the note to the cardinal who then was the Vatican secretary of state, and he presumes the current cardinal in that role now has the instruction.

Francis, who turned 86 on Saturday, has had surgery to repair a bowel narrowing and has been hobbled by knee pain that for months saw him use a wheelchair. Now he increasingly uses a cane.

Francis played down the mobility issue, saying, “You don’t govern with your knee.”