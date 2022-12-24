Nation-world briefs

Third case brought by DeSantis’ election police dismissed

A third case of a defendant who was arrested by an elections police unit created by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Republican-controlled Florida Legislature has been thrown out.

Terry Hubbard was among 20 people arrested in August on criminal charges of illegal voting in 2020 in what was the first major action taken by the controversial Office of Election Crimes and Security.

A Broward County judge this week tossed the case on the grounds that the Office of Statewide Prosecution does not have jurisdiction to prosecute since the office can only prosecute crimes that occurred in two or more counties. Two other cases were dismissed on similar grounds.

Days before new president, old divisions tearing at Brazil

Trumpets and snares will play Brazil’s national anthem at Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s swearing-in on Jan. 1. Then, you will be able to hear a different song on the streets, its lyrics taking a shot at outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula aims to heal a divided society. But many Brazilians aren’t ready to extend olive branches. Healing splits will be far easier said than done. What’s more, Lula’s Cabinet appointments thus far favor leftists and party stalwarts, turning off those who ultimately trusted the divisive 77-year-old to govern alongside moderates.

Many unlikely allies joined forces after Bolsonaro repeatedly tested the guardrails of the world’s fourth-biggest democracy.

Republican Lake loses suit over her defeat in Ariz. governor’s race

A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. The judge rejected her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson said in a Saturday decision that there was no clear or convincing evidence of the widespread misconduct that Lake had alleged had affected the result of the 2022 general election.

Lake said Saturday that she will appeal the ruling.

Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting holiday spirits

The biblical town of Bethlehem is marking what is shaping up to be a merry Christmas. Thousands of visitors have descended upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.

Tourism is the economic lifeblood of this town in the occupied West Bank, and for the past two years, the pandemic kept international visitors away. This year, visitors are back, hotels are full and local shopkeepers have reported a brisk business in the runup to the holiday.

The Palestinian tourism minister, Rula Maayah, said this year will be “very much different” than last year. She said pilgrims “from all over the world” are joining the celebrations.