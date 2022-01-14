Nation-world tease
Will it be the Commanders? Or is it a trick designed to lead fans in the wrong direction?
As the colder air settles in on Saturday, the stage will be set for a large storm impacting most of Virginia.
Chesterfield Schools expands virtual learning options, is interested in a test-to-stay program as omicron surges
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Chesterfield County Public Schools has expanded virtual learning options by partnering with Virtual Virgi…
The first half of 2021 couldn’t have gone much better for Nicci Carr, the actor and former Richmonder who found sudden acclaim as one of the s…
Fire officials are investigating an explosion that killed one person in Hanover County on Monday night.
Attorney General Herring says Youngkin can't take Virginia out of regional greenhouse gas initiative
Outgoing Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has released an opinion asserting that Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin does not have the authority t…
Youngkin names advisory team to help with COVID-19 management; its leader is critical of most vaccine mandates
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday created an advisory group to help guide the state’s response to COVID-19 amid a record surge in cases and…
As schools reopen with omicron surging, hundreds of Richmond-area teachers absent; Chesterfield parents disappointed in lack of plans
While Monday’s snowstorm gave Richmond-area students extra days off after winter break, behind the scenes public school districts were scrambl…
"There are Black and brown people who grew up in Richmond, over 55 years old, who say: ‘I love Richmond, but sometimes I don’t think Richmond loves me back.’ That’s devastating to hear."
Henrico County officials declared a local emergency Tuesday night as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.