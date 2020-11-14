National and World Briefs

At least three rockets appeared to be aimed at the airport in Eritrea’s capital, Asmara, hours after the Tigray regional government warned it might attack. It has accused Eritrea of attacking it at the invitation of Ethiopia’s federal government since the conflict in northern Ethiopia erupted on Nov. 4.

Experts warn that Eritrea, long at odds with the Tigray regional government, or Tigray People’s Liberation Front, could be pulled into Ethiopia’s growing conflict that has killed untold hundreds of people on each side and sent 25,000 refugees fleeing into Sudan.

Food program chief has dire 2021 forecast

UNITED NATIONS — The head of the World Food Program said the Nobel Peace Prize awarded this year has given the U.N. agency a spotlight and megaphone to warn world leaders that next year is going to be worse than this year, and without billions of dollars, “we are going to have famines of biblical proportions in 2021.”

David Beasley said the WFP needs $15 billion next year — $5 billion just to avert famine and $10 billion to carry out the agency’s global programs including for malnourished children and school lunches.

