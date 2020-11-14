National and World Briefs

Judge: DHS chief had no power to stop DACA
NEW YORK — A federal judge in New York ruled Saturday that Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf assumed his position unlawfully, a determination that invalidated Wolf’s suspension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shields young people from deportation.
“DHS failed to follow the order of succession as it was lawfully designated,” U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis wrote. “Therefore, the actions taken by purported Acting Secretaries, who were not properly in their roles according to the lawful order of succession, were taken without legal authority.”
In August, the Government Accountability Office, a bipartisan congressional watchdog, said Wolf and his acting deputy, former Virginia attorney general Ken Cuccinelli, were improperly serving and ineligible to run the agency under the Vacancies Reform Act. The two have been at the forefront of administration initiatives on immigration and law enforcement.
DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Rockets target Eritrea amid Ethiopian fight
NAIROBI, Kenya — Rockets were fired at Eritrea’s capital on Saturday, diplomats said, as the fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region appeared to spill across an international border and bring some of observers’ worst fears to life.
At least three rockets appeared to be aimed at the airport in Eritrea’s capital, Asmara, hours after the Tigray regional government warned it might attack. It has accused Eritrea of attacking it at the invitation of Ethiopia’s federal government since the conflict in northern Ethiopia erupted on Nov. 4.
Experts warn that Eritrea, long at odds with the Tigray regional government, or Tigray People’s Liberation Front, could be pulled into Ethiopia’s growing conflict that has killed untold hundreds of people on each side and sent 25,000 refugees fleeing into Sudan.
Food program chief has dire 2021 forecast
UNITED NATIONS — The head of the World Food Program said the Nobel Peace Prize awarded this year has given the U.N. agency a spotlight and megaphone to warn world leaders that next year is going to be worse than this year, and without billions of dollars, “we are going to have famines of biblical proportions in 2021.”
David Beasley said the WFP needs $15 billion next year — $5 billion just to avert famine and $10 billion to carry out the agency’s global programs including for malnourished children and school lunches.
U.S. Army IDs soldiers killed in Egypt crash
The U.S. Army has identified five soldiers killed last week in a helicopter crash during a routine peacekeeping mission in Egypt’s Sinai region.
The Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk crashed during operations with the Multinational Force and Observers mission in the northwest of Egypt on Thursday.
Those killed were Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, and Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, the Army’s Central Command said on Saturday.
