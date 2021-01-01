National and World Briefs

7 held in damage to Pa. federal buildings
PHILADELPHIA — A group of people dressed in black vandalized at least two federal buildings in downtown Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve, and police said they recovered Molotov cocktails and other suspicious devices as they arrested seven of them, authorities said Friday.
Officers spotted about 50 people, all in black, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the historic U.S. Customs House, police said. A 25-year-old man was seen throwing a brick through the windows of a federal building and courthouse shortly before 9 p.m., police said. He fled with a 24-year-old man and two 23-year-old women, all of whom were arrested.
Anti-police and anti-prison graffiti were scrawled on walls, a sheriff’s van was defaced and several windows were broken.
Trump vetoes Calif. large-mesh net ban
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump vetoed a bill Friday that would have gradually ended the use of large-mesh drift gillnets deployed exclusively in federal waters off the coast of California, saying such legislation would increase reliance on imported seafood and worsen a multibillion-dollar seafood trade deficit.
The fishing bill’s sponsors said large-mesh drift gillnets, which measure between 1 mile and 1.5 miles long and can extend 200 feet below the surface of the ocean, are left in the waters overnight to catch swordfish and thresher sharks. But they said at least 60 other marine species — including whales, dolphins and sea lions — can also become entangled in the nets, where they are injured or die.
Iran: Military ready for any U.S. pressure
TEHRAN, Iran — The top commander of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said Friday that his country was fully prepared to respond to any U.S. military pressure as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high in the waning days of President Donald Trump’s administration.
Gen. Hossein Salami spoke at a ceremony at Tehran University commemorating the upcoming one-year anniversary of the U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who headed the expeditionary Quds force, on Jan. 3, 2020.
At the time, Iran retaliated by launching a ballistic missile strike on a military base in Iraq that caused brain concussion injuries to about 100 U.S. troops.
Mexico City bans single-use plastics
MEXICO CITY — A broad ban on single-use containers, forks, straws and other ubiquitous items took effect Friday in Mexico’s capital, one of the world’s largest cities, after more than a year of preparation.
On Friday, Mexico City’s environmental secretary urged people to think of always carrying reusable containers like never leaving home without their cellphones.