National and World Briefs

100 feared buried in Guatemalan landslide
PURULHA, Guatemala — Guatemalan search brigades pulled the first bodies Friday from a massive rain-fueled landslide where at least 100 people are believed to be entombed, as the remains of Hurricane Eta moved across Caribbean waters, strengthening en route to Cuba.
Governments worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding caused by Eta, now a tropical depression, that claimed dozens of lives from Mexico to Panama.
In southern Mexico, across the border from Guatemala, 19 people died as heavy rains attributed to Eta caused mudslides and swelled streams and rivers, according to Chiapas state civil defense official Elías Morales Rodríguez.
The U.S. State Department said Friday that four U.S. helicopters from the Soto Cano Air Base near Tegucigalpa, Honduras, had flown to San Pedro Sula to participate in rescue operations. U.S. helicopters were also assisting in Panama where authorities confirmed five deaths in the western province of Chiriqui, which borders Costa Rica.
EU slaps sanctions on Belarus leader, others
BRUSSELS — The European Union imposed sanctions Friday on the president of Belarus and 14 other officials over their roles in the security crackdown launched during protests of the country’s contested August presidential election.
EU headquarters said in a statement that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was put on the sanctions list along his son and national security adviser, Viktor Lukashenko. The sanctions ban listed individuals from traveling within the European Union and a freeze on their assets. EU citizens and companies also are forbidden from providing them with funds.
Protests have rocked Belarus ever since the Aug. 9 election. The results were widely seen as rigged, including by the EU.
Rapper King Von , two others killed in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Chicago rapper King Von was among three people shot and killed in a shooting early Friday outside a nightclub in Atlanta that also left three people wounded, state investigators said.
“The preliminary investigation indicates that Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von, and a group of men left the Opium Nightclub and went to the Monaco Hookah Lounge,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. “Once there, two men approached the group in the parking lot, and the two groups of men started to argue with each other. The argument quickly escalated to gunfire between the two groups.”
Last month, King Von, 26, released his album “Welcome to O-Block,” a nod to an area on Chicago’s South Side where he was raised. The album featured appearances from Moneybagg Yo, Polo G and Lil Durk.
Nashville names street after rights icon Lewis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Officials in Nashville have renamed most of a street after civil rights icon John Lewis, who help desegregate the city’s lunch counters before becoming a long-serving congressman in Georgia. Metro Council members voted Thursday to rename a large portion of Fifth Avenue North to Rep. John Lewis Way.
Lewis died on July 17. He was 80.
— From wire reports