National and World Briefs

In 36 states, including Virginia, that use HealthCare.gov, Dec. 15 is deadline day for coverage that starts Jan. 1, while an additional 14 states and Washington, D.C., have later dates. Analysts and advocates who follow the annual insurance sign-ups say interest has gotten stronger with the coronavirus pandemic gripping the nation.

Also, the legal cloud hanging over the Affordable Care Act seemed to start lifting last month when Supreme Court justices gave a skeptical reception to a challenge from the Trump administration and conservative-led states seeking to overturn the law in its entirety.

Tuesday could get anxious for procrastinators because deadline day usually brings long waits for personal assistance via the call center and the website may run slow. Typically people who start the enrollment process before the end of deadline day are given a chance to complete it.

U.S. Supreme Court won’t revive Kansas voter registration ID law

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from Kansas that sought to revive a law requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote. A federal appeals court had declared the law unconstitutional.