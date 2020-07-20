Puerto Rico governor, others face probe
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor and other top officials on Monday became targets of an in-depth government investigation into recent corruption allegations.
The U.S. territory’s Special Independent Prosecutor’s Panel agreed to probe the allegations against Gov. Wanda Vázquez and others after a referral from the island’s Department of Justice that ended with two Justice secretaries stepping down earlier this month and led to calls for impeachment against the governor.
A spokeswoman for the governor said Vázquez already expressed herself on the issue earlier this month in which she said she would welcome an investigation and called the allegations “vengeful” and “rigged.”
Couple charged after pulling guns at protest
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ top prosecutor on Monday charged a white husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion.
Mark and Patricia McCloskey are personal injury attorneys in their 60s. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner told The Associated Press that their actions risked creating a violent situation during an otherwise nonviolent protest last month.
An attorney for the couple, Joel Schwartz, called the decision to charge “disheartening as I unequivocally believe no crime was committed.”
Supporters of the McCloskeys said they were legally defending their $1.15 million home.
Flynn defense says judge ‘hijacked’ case
WASHINGTON — Attorneys for Michael Flynn on Monday urged a full federal appeals court in Washington not to rehear his case, arguing that an earlier order requiring a U.S. judge to dismiss the prosecution should stand.
In the filing, the defense for President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser criticized U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan of Washington for seeking to hold a hearing into whether the Justice Department’s May request to undo Flynn’s guilty plea is in the public interest. “The district court has hijacked and extended a criminal prosecution for almost three months for its own purposes,” Flynn attorneys Sidney Powell and Jesse Binnall wrote.
U.S. lands acting chief target of Montana suit
BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock sued the Trump administration on Monday to block the acting director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management from continuing in the position until he’s been confirmed by the Senate.
Federal law prohibits William Perry Pendley from leading the bureau in an acting capacity while his nomination last month by President Donald Trump is still pending, Bullock said. The bureau, a branch of the Interior Department, oversees nearly a quarter-billion public acres in the U.S. West.
Pendley is an advocate for selling federal lands. Bullock’s suit said Pendley’s “extreme, unpopular views on public lands” threatened to harm Montana’s natural resources, by placing industries such as oil and gas exploration above conservation and the protection of declining species such as greater sage grouse.
“This is a frivolous and politically motivated claim that has no legal standing,” Interior spokesperson Conner Swanson said.
