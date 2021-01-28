National and World Briefs

Russian court rejects Navalny bid for release

MOSCOW — A Russian court on Thursday rejected an appeal by opposition leader Alexei Navalny for his release from jail, while authorities detained several of his allies and warned social media companies about promoting more protests after tens of thousands rallied across the country last weekend demanding his freedom.

Appearing in court by video link from jail, Navalny denounced the criminal proceedings against him as part of a government campaign to intimidate the opposition. “You won’t succeed in scaring tens of millions of people who have been robbed by that government,” he said.

The 44-year-old Navalny was arrested Jan. 17 upon returning from Germany.

Suspect in Pearl’s death ordered freed

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered on Thursday the release of a Pakistani-British man convicted and later acquitted in the beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.