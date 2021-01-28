National and World Briefs

Russian court rejects Navalny bid for release
MOSCOW — A Russian court on Thursday rejected an appeal by opposition leader Alexei Navalny for his release from jail, while authorities detained several of his allies and warned social media companies about promoting more protests after tens of thousands rallied across the country last weekend demanding his freedom.
Appearing in court by video link from jail, Navalny denounced the criminal proceedings against him as part of a government campaign to intimidate the opposition. “You won’t succeed in scaring tens of millions of people who have been robbed by that government,” he said.
The 44-year-old Navalny was arrested Jan. 17 upon returning from Germany.
Suspect in Pearl’s death ordered freed
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered on Thursday the release of a Pakistani-British man convicted and later acquitted in the beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.
The court also dismissed an appeal of Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh’s acquittal filed by Pearl’s family and the Pakistani government. A minister in the Sindh province where Sheikh is being held said the government had exhausted all options to keep him locked up — an indication that Sheikh could be free within days.
“The Pearl family is in complete shock by the majority decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to acquit and release Ahmed Omer Sheikh and the other accused persons who kidnapped and killed Daniel Pearl,” the Pearl family said in a statement.
Emhoff puts emphasis on food insecurity
WASHINGTON — Doug Emhoff, America’s first second gentleman, highlighted food insecurity on his first solo public outing Thursday, saying it’s “something everyone needs to be concerned about.”
Emhoff said during the campaign that he would use his groundbreaking role to elevate the issue.
His first solo appearance as the spouse of Kamala Harris, the first woman to be elected vice president, was to meet with representatives of a nonprofit organization with the dual mission of decreasing food insecurity and increasing economic opportunity.
Emhoff spoke to reporters before leaving Kelly Miller Middle School in Washington. He cited TV news reports about how the economic hardship caused by the pandemic has forced many people to turn to food banks.
“I think it’s something everyone needs to be concerned about,” he said.
Vatican confirms pope will meet cleric in Iraq
ROME — Iraq’s top Catholic official said Thursday that a deadly suicide bombing in Baghdad hasn’t thwarted Pope Francis’ plans to visit, and he confirmed the pontiff would meet with the country’s top Shiite cleric, Ali al-Sistani, in a significant highlight of the first papal trip to Iraq.
The Chaldean patriarch, Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, provided the first details of Francis’ March 5-8 itinerary during a virtual news conference hosted by the French bishops’ conference. The Vatican has confirmed the visit, but it still could be called off given the pandemic.
A twin suicide bombing last week that killed 32 has sparked fears of an Islamic State resurgence.
