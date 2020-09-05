National and World Briefs

The elections were to have taken place Sunday, but Chief Executive Carrie Lam on July 31 postponed them for one year. Lam blamed a surge in coronavirus cases, but critics said her government worried the opposition would gain seats if voting went ahead on schedule.

Germans mourn five slain kids; mother held

BERLIN — More than 800 people came together for a memorial for the five children who were allegedly killed by their mother at their home in the western city of Solingen, the German news agency dpa reported Sunday.

Prosecutors have charged the 27-year-old mother of the five children, who were found dead at their home on Thursday, with murder.

The woman sent a sixth child, 11, to stay with his grandmother Thursday before attempting to take her own life by jumping in front of a train at the Duesseldorf railway station. She suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, and investigators have not questioned her yet, officials said.

Harris won’t trust Trump on vaccine

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris told CNN that she wouldn’t take President Donald Trump’s word alone on the efficacy of a coronavirus vaccine.