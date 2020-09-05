National and World Briefs

Typhoon lashes Japan, spurs evacuation calls
TOKYO — The second powerful typhoon to slam Japan in a week unleashed fierce winds and rain on southern islands on Sunday, blowing off rooftops and leaving homes without power as it edged northward into an area vulnerable to flooding and mudslides.
Several rivers on the main southwestern island of Kyushu were at risk of overflowing, officials said. Public broadcaster NHK TV said evacuation warnings were issued for more than 50,000 people in Okinawa and Kyushu, including Kagoshima and Nagasaki prefectures.
News footage showed people in Kyushu starting to gather at gymnasiums, before winds gather momentum in the evening.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Haishen, which means “sea god” in Chinese, was packing sustained winds of up to 100 miles per hour after battering Okinawa and the southern Kyushu island of Amami Oshima early Sunday.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries in Okinawa, home to more than half the roughly 50,000 U.S. troops based in Japan.
290 demanding vote arrested in Hong Kong
HONG KONG — About 290 people were arrested Sunday at protests against the government’s decision to postpone elections for Hong Kong’s legislature, police said.
The elections were to have taken place Sunday, but Chief Executive Carrie Lam on July 31 postponed them for one year. Lam blamed a surge in coronavirus cases, but critics said her government worried the opposition would gain seats if voting went ahead on schedule.
Germans mourn five slain kids; mother held
BERLIN — More than 800 people came together for a memorial for the five children who were allegedly killed by their mother at their home in the western city of Solingen, the German news agency dpa reported Sunday.
Prosecutors have charged the 27-year-old mother of the five children, who were found dead at their home on Thursday, with murder.
The woman sent a sixth child, 11, to stay with his grandmother Thursday before attempting to take her own life by jumping in front of a train at the Duesseldorf railway station. She suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, and investigators have not questioned her yet, officials said.
Harris won’t trust Trump on vaccine
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris told CNN that she wouldn’t take President Donald Trump’s word alone on the efficacy of a coronavirus vaccine.
“I would not trust Donald Trump, and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about,” Harris said on CNN. “I will not take his word for it.”
Trump has accused employees at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of trying to sabotage his re-election by slowing down coronavirus research. Still, health officials in the Trump administration have said the process will be based entirely on science.
Harris voiced concern that public health experts may be ignored by the current administration.
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., called Harris’ comment “her most irresponsible statement of all.”
— From wire reports