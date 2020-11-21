National and World Briefs

Leaders urge sharing vaccine; Trump mum

Leaders of the world’s richest countries pushed for equality in the race to vaccinate people against the coronavirus, while President Donald Trump stayed quiet on sharing U.S.-made vaccines with other nations.

The battle to counter the pandemic dominated the first day of a virtual summit of Group of 20 nations on Saturday, hosted by Saudi Arabia.

The U.S. president told his counterparts that any American who wants the vaccine will be able to get it, and singled out American producers Pfizer Inc., whose shot has been developed along with a German company, and Moderna Inc., according to officials.

Trump praised U.S. leadership, claiming credit for what he said was an efficient fight against the virus and success in bolstering the nation’s economy. But he said nothing about granting other nations access to U.S. vaccines.

Honduran shelters crowded after storms

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — Shelters for people whose homes were flooded or damaged by hurricanes Eta and Iota in Honduras are now so crowded that thousands of victims have taken refuge under highway overpasses or bridges.