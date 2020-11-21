National and World Briefs

Leaders urge sharing vaccine; Trump mum
Leaders of the world’s richest countries pushed for equality in the race to vaccinate people against the coronavirus, while President Donald Trump stayed quiet on sharing U.S.-made vaccines with other nations.
The battle to counter the pandemic dominated the first day of a virtual summit of Group of 20 nations on Saturday, hosted by Saudi Arabia.
The U.S. president told his counterparts that any American who wants the vaccine will be able to get it, and singled out American producers Pfizer Inc., whose shot has been developed along with a German company, and Moderna Inc., according to officials.
Trump praised U.S. leadership, claiming credit for what he said was an efficient fight against the virus and success in bolstering the nation’s economy. But he said nothing about granting other nations access to U.S. vaccines.
Honduran shelters crowded after storms
SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — Shelters for people whose homes were flooded or damaged by hurricanes Eta and Iota in Honduras are now so crowded that thousands of victims have taken refuge under highway overpasses or bridges.
The International Red Cross estimates that about 4.2 million people were affected by the hurricanes in November in Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala. Several hundred thousand are in shelters or informal camps across the region.
Nowhere are the evacuated victims piled up more densely than in the northern Honduras city of San Pedro Sula, where some neighborhoods are still under water. The evacuees say they fear that even when they are allowed to return to their neighborhoods, they will find everything gone.
U.S.-European ocean monitor is launched
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — A U.S.-European satellite designed to extend a decades-long measurement of global sea surface heights was launched into orbit from California on Saturday.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellite blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The Falcon’s first stage flew back to the launch site and landed for reuse.
The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite was released from the second stage about an hour later.
Named for a former NASA official who had a key role in developing space-based oceanography, the satellite’s main instrument is a radar altimeter that will bounce energy off the sea surface. An identical twin, Sentinel-6B, will be launched in 2025 to ensure continuity of the record.
Guatemalan Congress building hit by protest
GUATEMALA CITY — Hundreds of protesters broke into Guatemala’s Congress and burned part of the building Saturday amid demonstrations against President Alejandro Giammattei and the legislature for approving a budget that cut educational and health spending.
The protest came as about 7,000 people were demonstrating in front of the National Palace in Guatemala City against the budget, which protesters say was passed by legislators in secret while the Central American country was distracted by the fallout of back-to-back hurricanes and the pandemic.
