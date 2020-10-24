National and World Briefs

Lee had been hospitalized since May 2014 after suffering a heart attack.

Lee Kun-Hee, worth an estimated $16 billion, was convicted in 2008 of illegal share dealings, tax evasion and bribery designed to pass his wealth and corporate control to his three children. In 1996, he was convicted of bribing a former president. But in both cases, he avoided jail after courts suspended his sentences, at the time a common practice that helped make South Korean business tycoons immune from prison despite their bribery convictions.

Pelosi to seek another term as House speaker

Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., intends to run for another term as House speaker, she said Sunday morning on CNN.

Pelosi’s commitment underscores Democrats’ confidence that they will be able to retain their majority in the House after Election Day.

Pelosi turned back a challenge in 2018 in her bid to reclaim the speakership and is all but assured of retaining the post. The California Democrat clinched the votes for another term as speaker in 2018 after promising that she would step aside by 2022, a pledge that sought to address insurgent Democrats who tried to block her nomination in an effort to force generational change in Congress.