National and World Briefs

U.S. says Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to truce
MOSCOW — Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to “a humanitarian cease-fire” to begin at 8 a.m. Monday in the disputed separatist enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, the U.S. State Department announced Sunday — a potential respite from heavy fighting after an initial truce brokered by Russia two weeks ago fell apart.
This announcement, presented as a joint statement, comes after the United States “facilitated intense negotiations” between Armenia and Azerbaijan’s foreign ministers, the State Department said. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hosted the countries’ top diplomats in Washington on Friday.
Each side committed to upholding the cease-fire agreed to in Moscow on Oct. 10, according to the State Department. That earlier truce followed 11 hours of negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, but Armenia and Azerbaijan then almost immediately accused each other of violating the deal. The agreement announced Sunday is the third apparent attempt at a cease-fire.
Lee Kun-Hee dies; led Samsung’s growth
SEOUL, South Korea — Lee Kun-Hee, the former Samsung Electronics chairman who transformed the small television maker into a global giant of consumer electronics but whose leadership was also marred by corruption convictions, died on Sunday. He was 78.
Lee had been hospitalized since May 2014 after suffering a heart attack.
Lee Kun-Hee, worth an estimated $16 billion, was convicted in 2008 of illegal share dealings, tax evasion and bribery designed to pass his wealth and corporate control to his three children. In 1996, he was convicted of bribing a former president. But in both cases, he avoided jail after courts suspended his sentences, at the time a common practice that helped make South Korean business tycoons immune from prison despite their bribery convictions.
Pelosi to seek another term as House speaker
Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., intends to run for another term as House speaker, she said Sunday morning on CNN.
Pelosi’s commitment underscores Democrats’ confidence that they will be able to retain their majority in the House after Election Day.
Pelosi turned back a challenge in 2018 in her bid to reclaim the speakership and is all but assured of retaining the post. The California Democrat clinched the votes for another term as speaker in 2018 after promising that she would step aside by 2022, a pledge that sought to address insurgent Democrats who tried to block her nomination in an effort to force generational change in Congress.
In upset, incumbent loses Seychelles vote
NAIROBI, Kenya — The Seychelles presidential election has seen an upset, with the electoral commission on Sunday declaring opposition contender Wavel Ramkalawan the winner over incumbent Danny Faure. The ruling party was knocked from power for the first time since 1977.
Ramkalawan, a 59-year-old priest who has largely devoted himself to politics, received 54% of the vote in the Indian Ocean island nation while Faure received 43%.
The outgoing president gave his best wishes to the victor and said he would be available to give advice.
