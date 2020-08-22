National and World Briefs

Protesters arrested as N.C. GOP event nears
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several people were arrested in Charlotte after demonstrators skirmished with authorities late Friday, as delegates arrived for the start of the Republican National Convention, police said.
The arrests happened after a group of about 60 demonstrators left a park and began a march throughout uptown Charlotte at about 9 p.m., authorities said.
Police said the group trespassed onto light rail tracks, temporarily disrupting service.
GOP officials in Charlotte are to renominate President Donald Trump in a small in-person session on Monday.
Two bodies found, two missing in Texas blast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The bodies of two missing crew members of a dredging boat were found Saturday after an explosion a day earlier in the Port of Corpus Christi, the Coast Guard said.
Two other crew members of the dredging vessel Waymon L. Boyd remained missing, and the search continued, Coast Guard Capt. Jason Gunning said Saturday.
The explosion happened when the vessel struck a submerged gas pipeline, officials said.
Pompeo, Kushner set for trips to Mideast
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration will send two top officials to the Middle East this week in a bid to capitalize on momentum from the historic agreement between Israeli and the United Arab Emirates to establish diplomatic relations.
Three diplomats said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner plan to make separate, multiple-nation visits to the region in the coming days to push Arab-Israeli rapprochement in the aftermath of the Israel-UAE deal.
Pompeo is expected to depart on Sunday for Israel, Bahrain, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Sudan, according to the diplomats, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the itinerary has not yet been finalized or publicly announced. Kushner plans to leave later in the week for Israel, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Morocco, the diplomats said.
Pompeo also plans to meet in Qatar with members of the Talban to discuss intra-Afghan peace talks that are key to the withdrawal of remaining U.S. forces in Afghanistan, the diplomats said.
Student accused of gun threats online
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Anchorage high school student has been arrested on accusations he threatened students and staff with a gun during online classes, officials said.
The Dimond High School student disrupted several online learning sessions, police said.
WWII memory wall defaced in France
PARIS — French politicians of all political views on Saturday condemned graffiti denying the Holocaust that was scrawled on a wall in the village that was the site of the France’s biggest massacre of civilians by the Nazis during World War II.
The rare display of unity underscored the symbolism of Oradour-sur-Glane as a reminder of the horrors of Nazi occupation of France. Nazi troops were responsible for killing 642 villagers there on June 10, 1944.
— From wire reports