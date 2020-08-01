GOP: Nomination of Trump to be private
WASHINGTON — The vote to renominate President Donald Trump is set to be conducted in private later this month, without the news media present, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Convention said, citing the coronavirus.
While Trump called off the public components of the convention in Florida last month, citing spiking cases of the virus across the country, 336 delegates are scheduled to gather in Charlotte, N.C., on Aug. 24 to formally vote to make Trump the GOP standard-bearer again.
Salmonella outbreak linked to red onions
Federal health officials say an outbreak of salmonella infecting nearly 400 people in more than 30 states has been linked to red onions, and they identified a California company as the likely source.
The Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, Calif., has notified the food agency that it will be recalling all varieties of onions that could have come in contact with potentially contaminated red onions because of the risk of cross-contamination.
This recall would include red, white, yellow, and sweet onions from Thomson International, the agency said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that Salmonella Newport has sickened 396 people and landed nearly 60 in the hospital.
There have been no deaths linked to the outbreak.
Tainted alcohol kills 69 in northern India
NEW DELHI — Indian police arrested 25 people on suspicion of selling tainted alcohol that killed at least 69 people last week in northern Punjab state, police said on Saturday.
The state government said six police officers and seven other government officials have been suspended for failure to prevent the sale of tainted liquor as a magistrate began a probe into the deaths.
The police chief for Punjab state, Dinkar Gupta, said the first five deaths were reported on Wednesday night in two villages in Amritsar District.
Gupta said those arrested used to supply the tainted alcohol to roadside eateries from where it was sold to travelers and the villagers.
