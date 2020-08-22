National and World Briefs

Biden says he’d shut down economy if advised to do so
ATLANTA — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he would follow public health advisers’ advice if they called for a national shutdown should he take office and the coronavirus had not abated.
“I would be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives. We cannot get the country moving until we control the virus,” Biden said in an interview broadcast Sunday night on ABC News.
Asked specifically whether he’d push a national shutdown if scientists said it was necessary, Biden replied: “I would shut it down.”
The former vice president has previously called for the nation’s governors to impose mask mandates in their states, effectively a national mask mandate. But when he made that call, Biden avoided saying he’d attempt to use a nationally applicable executive order himself.
Kremlin foe is under police guard at German hospital
BERLIN — Prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is under German state police protection while being treated at a Berlin hospital for suspected poisoning that appeared to occur in Siberia, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) said on Sunday.
“The state has initially taken over the police protection of Alexei Navalny,” a government spokesman said.
Navalny, who is still fighting for his life, was taken ill on a flight to Moscow on Thursday and flown to Germany on Saturday for emergency treatment at Berlin’s Charité hospital. Russian doctors who discount the poisoning claim have said he could be suffering from a metabolic disorder.
Lexington, Ky., police say three were shot inside mall
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Three people were shot inside a Kentucky mall Sunday, police said.
The Lexington Police Department said in a post on social media that the shooting occurred around 4 p.m. outside the Fayette Mall. Police said later that the shooting did not appear to be random.
“It appears from the information that we’ve gathered thus far that the persons involved knew each other,” Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers told reporters. “We know at least the intended target may have known the suspect.”
Three people were taken to a hospital, Weathers said. Their conditions were not released. He did not offer details on the shooter.
Officers evacuated the mall. Police were investigating.
British leader urges parents to let kids return to school
LONDON — Britain’s prime minister on Sunday asked parents to set aside their fears and send their children back to school next month when schools in Britain fully reopen for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut them down more than five months ago.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was the government’s “moral duty” to reopen the schools as he stressed that authorities now know more about COVID-19 than they did when the country went into lockdown on March 23.
Johnson’s comments came hours after Britain’s top public health officials issued a joint statement saying that children were more likely to be harmed by staying away from school than from being exposed to COVID-19.
Britain has the highest confirmed virus-related death toll in Europe, at 41,515 people.
— From wire reports