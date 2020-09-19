National and World Briefs

Arrest reported in ricin letter sent to Trump

WASHINGTON — A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The letter had been intercepted last week before it reached the White House. The woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge border crossing near Buffalo and is expected to face federal charges, the officials said. Her name was not immediately released.

The letter addressed to the White House appeared to have originated in Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said. It was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump and a preliminary investigation indicated it tested positive for ricin, according to the officials.

U.N. chief: No support for new Iran sanctions

UNITED NATIONS — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the United Nations will not support reimposing sanctions on Iran as the United States is demanding until he gets a green light from the Security Council.