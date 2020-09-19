National and World Briefs

Arrest reported in ricin letter sent to Trump
WASHINGTON — A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at the New York-Canada border, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Sunday.
The letter had been intercepted last week before it reached the White House. The woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge border crossing near Buffalo and is expected to face federal charges, the officials said. Her name was not immediately released.
The letter addressed to the White House appeared to have originated in Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said. It was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump and a preliminary investigation indicated it tested positive for ricin, according to the officials.
U.N. chief: No support for new Iran sanctions
UNITED NATIONS — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the United Nations will not support reimposing sanctions on Iran as the United States is demanding until he gets a green light from the Security Council.
The Trump administration declared Saturday that all U.N. sanctions against Iran have been restored, a move most of the rest of the world rejects as illegal and is likely to ignore. The U.S. announcement is certain to cause controversy during the U.N.’s annual high-level meetings of the General Assembly starting Monday.
China and Russia have been particularly adamant in rejecting the U.S. position. And three U.S. allies, Britain, France and Germany, said the U.S. announcement “is incapable of having legal effect,” so it cannot reimpose sanctions on Iran.
Bangladesh arrests 8 in blast that killed 33
DHAKA, Bangladesh — Eight people have been arrested in connection with a deadly gas explosion at a mosque outside the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka earlier this month, investigators said on Saturday.
Four engineers and four other officials employed by the state-run gas distribution company Titas were arrested for alleged negligence that caused the explosion in the mosque and the loss of 33 lives, police spokesman Mainul Hasasn said.
The explosion occurred on the night of Sept. 4 toward the end of evening prayers at the Baitus Salat Jame mosque.
Italy criticized for blocking rescue ship
MILAN — The German humanitarian group Sea-Watch on Sunday condemned as politically motivated the blockade of its ship in the Sicilian port of Palermo by Italian authorities.
Philipp Hahn, head of the Sea-Watch 4 mission, called the justification “flimsy’’ and a ”systematic move to prevent civil sea rescue operations in the central Mediterranean.’’
The main reason cited was that the ship’s stated purposed of saving lives did not conform to the vessel’s registration. Italian officials also said there were too many life jackets on board and the boat’s sewage system was not adequate for the number of people rescued.
The Sea-Watch 4 is operated by four humanitarian groups, including Sea-Watch and Doctors Without Borders.
