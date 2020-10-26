National and World Briefs

Attack in Syria kills at least 50 fighters
BEIRUT — An airstrike on a rebel training camp in northwestern Syria on Monday killed more than 50 Turkish-backed opposition fighters, a spokesman and a war monitor said.
The opposition blamed Russia for the daytime strike and vowed to retaliate.
U.S. Syria strike said to kill 7 in al-Qaida
WASHINGTON — The United States believes it killed seven senior leaders of al-Qaida in Syria in an airstrike last week as the leaders were meeting near Idlib, U.S. Central Command said Monday.
A Central Command spokeswoman did not identify the seven leaders.
Japan rejects treaty to ban nuclear arms
TOKYO — Japan said Monday that it will not sign a U.N. treaty that bans nuclear weapons and does not welcome its entry into force next year, rejecting the wishes of atomic bomb survivors.
The United Nations confirmed Saturday that 50 countries ratified the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, paving the way for it to take force in 90 days.
The announcement was hailed by anti-nuclear activists, but the treaty was opposed by the U.S. and other nuclear powers.
Detroit schools freed of 11 years’ oversight
DETROIT — A commission on Monday released the 47,000-student Detroit Public Schools from more than a decade of state financial oversight, restoring full control of the district’s finances to the city’s elected School Board.
The last time the district was fully in charge was in 2009, before a series of state-appointed emergency managers were installed with a directive to fix a district neck-deep in red ink.
U.S. plans $2.37B arms sale to Taiwan
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Monday notified Congress of plans for a $2.37 billion sale of Harpoon missile systems to Taiwan, hours after Beijing announced sanctions on U.S. defense contractors, including Boeing, lead contractor on the Harpoon deal.
The State Department said the sale would not alter the region’s military balance.
Harpoon missiles can strike ships and land targets. Earlier Monday, China said it was imposing sanctions on Boeing, Lockheed Martin and other defense firms for providing weapons to Taiwan.
