National and World Briefs

Attack in Syria kills at least 50 fighters

BEIRUT — An airstrike on a rebel training camp in northwestern Syria on Monday killed more than 50 Turkish-backed opposition fighters, a spokesman and a war monitor said.

The opposition blamed Russia for the daytime strike and vowed to retaliate.

U.S. Syria strike said to kill 7 in al-Qaida

WASHINGTON — The United States believes it killed seven senior leaders of al-Qaida in Syria in an airstrike last week as the leaders were meeting near Idlib, U.S. Central Command said Monday.

A Central Command spokeswoman did not identify the seven leaders.

Japan rejects treaty to ban nuclear arms

TOKYO — Japan said Monday that it will not sign a U.N. treaty that bans nuclear weapons and does not welcome its entry into force next year, rejecting the wishes of atomic bomb survivors.

The United Nations confirmed Saturday that 50 countries ratified the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, paving the way for it to take force in 90 days.