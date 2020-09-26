National and World briefs

Prime minister-designate quits amid Lebanon impasse
BEIRUT — Lebanon’s prime minister-designate resigned Saturday amid a political impasse over forming a government, dealing a blow to French President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to break a stalemate in the crisis-hit country.
The announcement by Moustapha Adib, nearly a month after he was appointed to the job, further delays the prospect of getting the foreign economic assistance needed to rescue the country from collapse. Adib said he was stepping down after it became clear that the kind of Cabinet he wished to form was “bound to fail.”
France’s Macron has been pressing Lebanese politicians to form a Cabinet made up of nonpartisan specialists who can work on enacting reforms to extract Lebanon from a devastating economic and financial crisis worsened by the Aug. 4 explosion at the Beirut port.
Mexico pursues soldiers, police in abduction probe
MEXICO CITY — Mexico has issued 25 arrest warrants for those who carried out and knew about the abduction of 43 students in southern Mexico in 2014, including for the first time members of the military and federal police, the attorney general’s office announced Saturday.
“Those responsible for the forced disappearance of the 43 students in the south of the country are fully identified” and will be prosecuted, unlike the manipulation and cover-up that happened under the previous administration, said Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero on the sixth anniversary of their disappearance.
Microbe water warning lifted for all but one Texas city
LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Texas officials on Saturday lifted a warning for all but one Houston-area community to stop using tap water because it might be tainted with a deadly brain-eating microbe.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality warned the Brazosport Water Authority late Friday of the potential contamination of its water supply by naegleria fowleri.
The authority initially warned eight communities not to use tap water for any reason except to flush toilets, but on Saturday it lifted that warning for everywhere but Lake Jackson. The city of more than 27,000 is the site of the authority’s water treatment plant. The advisory also was canceled for two state prisons and Dow Chemical’s Freeport works.
— From wire reports