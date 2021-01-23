National and World Briefs

Anti-LGBTQ church is bombed in California

LOS ANGELES — The FBI and local authorities are investigating an improvised explosive device attack at an El Monte church that had been targeted by protests because of its anti-LGBTQ teachings.

The attack took place early Saturday at First Works Baptist Church, authorities said. No injuries were reported, but the building was damaged.

The church’s pastor, Bruce Mejia, filed a police report about two weeks ago after receiving an arson threat on social media, said El Monte Police Chief David Reynoso. It’s too soon to know whether the explosion was linked to the threat, Reynoso said.

The church had been the site of protests in recent weeks because its teachings promote bias against the LGBTQ community.

British leader presses Biden for trade deal

WASHINGTON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made clear to President Joe Biden on Saturday that he’s eager to forge a new trade deal.