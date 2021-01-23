National and World Briefs

Anti-LGBTQ church is bombed in California
LOS ANGELES — The FBI and local authorities are investigating an improvised explosive device attack at an El Monte church that had been targeted by protests because of its anti-LGBTQ teachings.
The attack took place early Saturday at First Works Baptist Church, authorities said. No injuries were reported, but the building was damaged.
The church’s pastor, Bruce Mejia, filed a police report about two weeks ago after receiving an arson threat on social media, said El Monte Police Chief David Reynoso. It’s too soon to know whether the explosion was linked to the threat, Reynoso said.
The church had been the site of protests in recent weeks because its teachings promote bias against the LGBTQ community.
British leader presses Biden for trade deal
WASHINGTON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made clear to President Joe Biden on Saturday that he’s eager to forge a new trade deal.
The push for a deal came in a broad-ranging call between the two leaders that touched on the global response to the coronavirus pandemic as well as the Biden administration announcing last week that the U.S. would rejoin the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization, according to a statement from the prime minister’s Downing Street residence.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that the administration had no timeline for forging a new trade deal as Biden’s attention is largely focused on getting the coronavirus pandemic under control and pressing Congress to pass the president’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.
Texan charged in U.S. Capitol riot, threat
DALLAS — A 34-year-old Texas man has been charged with allegedly taking part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol this month and posting violent threats, including a call to assassinate Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.
Garret Miller, who is from the Dallas suburb of Richardson, was arrested Friday. Authorities allege that Miller posted photos and videos on his social media accounts that show him inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 storming of the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. They also say he called for violence in online posts, including a tweet that simply read “Assassinate AOC,” a reference to the liberal Ocasio-Cortez.
Arizona GOP censures McCain, Flake, Ducey
PHOENIX — Arizona Republicans voted Saturday to censure Cindy McCain and two GOP officials who have found themselves at odds with former President Donald Trump.
The censures of Sen. John McCain’s widow, former Sen. Jeff Flake and Gov. Doug Ducey were symbolic. But they showed the party’s foot soldiers are focused on enforcing loyalty to Trump.
The Arizona GOP’s combative focus has delighted Trump supporters and worried some Republican insiders who have watched the party lose ground in the suburbs. A growing electorate of young Latinos and newcomers bringing their more liberal politics from back home have hurt the GOP in the state, which Democrat Joe Biden carried in the presidential race.
