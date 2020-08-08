Hundreds will lose jobs at Warner Bros., HBO
WarnerMedia will fire at least 800 employees at its Warner Bros. and HBO operations as part of a broad restructuring, Variety reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The job cuts are expected to commence Monday with about 650 people at Warner Bros. and up to 175 staffers at HBO.
A WarnerMedia spokesman declined to comment to Variety.
Belarus leader claims win as protests erupt
Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sweeping victory in presidential elections in Belarus to win a sixth term on Sunday after a contest that saw the biggest opposition protests of his 26-year rule.
Lukashenko received 79.7% of the vote, with 6.8% going to opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, reported state-run Belarus 1 TV, citing an official exit poll.
Riot police used flash grenades and water cannons in confrontations with thousands of protesters who gathered in the center of the capital, Minsk, after the poll was announced.
Lukashenko, 65, a former Soviet collective farm boss, faced unprecedented protests against his rule.
Tikhanovskaya, 37, a former teacher, ran after her political-blogger husband, Sergei, was detained and barred from the race.
Tikhanovskaya said on Sunday after the exit poll that she did not recognize the results.
6 French aid workers, 2 others slain in Niger
NIAMEY, Niger — Unidentified gunmen killed six French aid workers and two Nigerien guides who were visiting a wildlife park east of Niger’s capital early Sunday, authorities from both countries said.
French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call with Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou on Sunday evening, and both heads of state stressed that “all means are and will be used to clarify the circumstances of the deadly attack,” a statement said.
Macron and Issoufou expressed determination to “continue the fight against terrorist groups” in Africa’s Sahel region.
The attack took place in Koure, where Niger has a giraffe reserve, Oumarou Moussa, the adviser to Niger’s interior minister, told The Associated Press.
The area is a protected national park that contains dense vegetation and tall trees about 45 miles southeast of the capital. Hundreds of people visit each year to see its giraffes.
3 arrested in fight at pro-police rally in Colo.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Three people were arrested and another cited after fights broke out at a Colorado pro-police rally that attracted counterprotesters, authorities said.
The “Back the Blue” rally drew hundreds of people outside the Fort Collins police department Saturday afternoon. After counterprotesters arrived, multiple fights broke out, police said.
Neither side was singled out for blame, and police said both had active aggressors.
The pro-police demonstrators outnumbered the counterprotesters, and fights broke out as the two sides moved into a grassy area between houses, video footage showed. It was not clear how the fights began, but the recordings showed about a dozen people wrestling and fighting in a ditch.
The people arrested and cited were aligned with both sides, officials said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.