National and World Briefs

Christie won’t rule out 2024 presidential bid
PHILADELPHIA — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Monday signaled his interest in a potential 2024 campaign during an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, suggesting that even another Trump campaign wouldn’t necessarily keep Christie out of the race.
“If President Trump decides to run in 2024, are you ruling out running against him?” Hewitt asked.
“I would not. No,” Christie said.
Christie is starring in a national advertising campaign urging people to wear face masks after his own bout with COVID-19. Christie told Hewitt that he now feels “100%.”
U.S. deaths in 2020 top 3 million, a record
NEW YORK — This is the deadliest year in U.S. history, with deaths expected to top 3 million for the first time — due mainly to the pandemic.
Preliminary numbers suggest that the United States is on track to see more than 3.2 million deaths this year, or at least 400,000 more than in 2019.
U.S. deaths increase most years. But the 2020 numbers amount to a jump of about 15% and could go higher.
That would mark the largest single-year percentage leap since 1918, when tens of thousands of U.S. soldiers died in World War I and hundreds of thousands of Americans died in a flu pandemic. Deaths rose 46% that year, compared with 1917.
COVID-19 has killed more than 318,000 Americans and counting.
Sacked data scientist sues Florida over raid
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Rebekah Jones, a fired COVID-19 data manager for the state of Florida, is suing the Florida Department of Law Enforcement over a police raid on her house.
Jones’ lawsuit alleges that the department violated her constitutional rights, as well as state law, when officers served a warrant on her home early on Dec. 7.
Representatives for the department could not immediately be reached for comment.
During the early days of the pandemic, Jones was the principal force behind the state’s coronavirus dashboard. She says she was fired because she refused to fudge virus figures. The state says she was fired for insubordination.
Iran urged not to lose chance on nuclear deal
BERLIN — Countries trying to keep alive the 2015 deal on Iran’s nuclear program agreed Monday to “positively address” the possibility of a U.S. return to the accord under the incoming Biden administration. Germany’s foreign minister urged Iran not to waste a final window of opportunity.
Monday’s virtual meeting of parties to the agreement came as the deal is in what German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called a “downward spiral” caused by strong U.S. pressure on Iran and Tehran’s violations of the accord.
The remaining countries that signed the agreement with Iran — Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia — have been trying to keep it from collapsing after the U.S. pulled out in 2018.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran would “rapidly reverse” its violations of the nuclear accord when the United States and the three European powers “perform their duties” — lift sanctions.
