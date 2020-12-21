National and World Briefs

That would mark the largest single-year percentage leap since 1918, when tens of thousands of U.S. soldiers died in World War I and hundreds of thousands of Americans died in a flu pandemic. Deaths rose 46% that year, compared with 1917.

COVID-19 has killed more than 318,000 Americans and counting.

Sacked data scientist sues Florida over raid

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Rebekah Jones, a fired COVID-19 data manager for the state of Florida, is suing the Florida Department of Law Enforcement over a police raid on her house.

Jones’ lawsuit alleges that the department violated her constitutional rights, as well as state law, when officers served a warrant on her home early on Dec. 7.

Representatives for the department could not immediately be reached for comment.

During the early days of the pandemic, Jones was the principal force behind the state’s coronavirus dashboard. She says she was fired because she refused to fudge virus figures. The state says she was fired for insubordination.

Iran urged not to lose chance on nuclear deal