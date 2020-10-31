National and World Briefs

U.S. forces rescue American in Niger
DAKAR, Senegal — U.S. Special Operations on Saturday rescued an American citizen who was kidnapped by armed attackers last week in southern Niger, the Pentagon said.
U.S. Navy SEAL Team Six led the overnight mission in northern Nigeria, where fighters loyal to al-Qaida and the Islamic State have hideouts. No service members were injured in the raid.
“This American citizen is safe and is now in the care of the U.S. Department of State,” said Jonathan Hoffman, assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs.
The assailants forced Philipe Nathan Watson, 27, from his farm in remote Massalata on Tuesday, demanding more than $1 million from his family, who are missionaries.
Otherwise, they threatened to sell the captive to extremists, said a U.S. official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
Groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State have made millions of dollars from kidnappings, analysts say.
Earthquake toll hits 39 in Turkey, Greece
ISTANBUL — Rescue workers raced to find survivors in collapsed buildings in Turkey’s Aegean port city of Izmir on Saturday after an earthquake that killed at least 39 people.
Aftershocks continued following Friday’s magnitude 6.9 tremor, with more than 5,000 people joining rescue efforts Saturday to focus on eight razed buildings.
Visiting the city, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at least 37 people were killed while 885 were injured.
Two other people were killed on a Greek island near the Turkish coast.
Armenia asks Russia for aid as war goes on
YEREVAN, Armenia — Armenia’s leader urged Russia on Saturday to consider providing security assistance to end more than a month of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, and both sides in the hostilities accused each other of breaking a mutual pledge not to target residential areas hours after it was made.
The fighting represents the biggest escalation in decades in a long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the separatist territory. As Azerbaijani troops pushed farther into Nagorno-Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss security aid to Armenia.
There was no immediate response from the Kremlin.
Russia, which has a military base in Armenia and has signed a pact obliging it to protect its ally in case of foreign aggression, faces a delicate balancing act, of trying to also maintain good ties with Azerbaijan and avoid a showdown with Turkey.
Knights of Columbus founder is beatified
HARTFORD, Conn. — The late Connecticut priest who founded the Knights of Columbus moved a step closer to possible sainthood with his beatification Saturday, as authorized by Pope Francis.
The celebration for the Rev. Michael McGivney at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford included the reading of a letter from Francis and the unveiling of a tapestry featuring McGivney’s portrait.
Francis in May approved a miracle attributed to the intercession of McGivney, which is required to be beatified, the first major step before canonization.
The Knights of Columbus said the miracle concerned the medically inexplicable cure of a baby with a life-threatening condition who was healed in utero in 2015 after the family prayed to the Roman Catholic priest.
McGivney died at age 38 of pneumonia in 1890, eight years after founding the Knights with a small group of parishioners while he was an assistant pastor at Saint Mary’s Church in New Haven. Today, the lay charitable organization has about 2 million members.
Protests in Belarus still going strong
KYIV, Ukraine — Nearly three months after the re-election of the authoritarian president of Belarus to a sixth term in a vote widely seen as rigged, demonstrators keep swarming the streets of Belarusian cities to demand his resignation.
While President Alexander Lukashenko has relied on massive arrests and intimidation tactics to hold on to power, the rallies have cast an unprecedented challenge to his 26-year rule.
The government’s harsh response to the protests prompted the U.S. and the European Union to sanction Belarusian officials.
— From wire reports