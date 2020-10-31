National and World Briefs

Knights of Columbus founder is beatified

HARTFORD, Conn. — The late Connecticut priest who founded the Knights of Columbus moved a step closer to possible sainthood with his beatification Saturday, as authorized by Pope Francis.

The celebration for the Rev. Michael McGivney at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford included the reading of a letter from Francis and the unveiling of a tapestry featuring McGivney’s portrait.

Francis in May approved a miracle attributed to the intercession of McGivney, which is required to be beatified, the first major step before canonization.

The Knights of Columbus said the miracle concerned the medically inexplicable cure of a baby with a life-threatening condition who was healed in utero in 2015 after the family prayed to the Roman Catholic priest.

McGivney died at age 38 of pneumonia in 1890, eight years after founding the Knights with a small group of parishioners while he was an assistant pastor at Saint Mary’s Church in New Haven. Today, the lay charitable organization has about 2 million members.

