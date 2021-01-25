National and World Briefs

Teen held in killings of five in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested a 17-year-old boy Monday in the killings of five people, including a pregnant woman, who were shot to death inside a home in what the city’s mayor called a “devastating act of violence.”

Police spokeswoman Aliya Wishner said Monday that the suspect in custody is a 17-year-old boy who is not the same juvenile male who was found wounded Sunday before the victims’ bodies were discovered. No motive was given for the violence.

Biden brings back his longtime physician

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has brought back Dr. Kevin O’Connor as his physician, replacing President Donald Trump’s doctor with the one who oversaw his care when he was vice president.

The White House confirmed that Dr. Sean Conley, the Navy commander who served as head of the White House Medical Unit under Trump and oversaw his treatment when he was hospitalized with COVID-19, will assume a teaching role at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.