National and World Briefs

Teen held in killings of five in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police arrested a 17-year-old boy Monday in the killings of five people, including a pregnant woman, who were shot to death inside a home in what the city’s mayor called a “devastating act of violence.”
Police spokeswoman Aliya Wishner said Monday that the suspect in custody is a 17-year-old boy who is not the same juvenile male who was found wounded Sunday before the victims’ bodies were discovered. No motive was given for the violence.
Biden brings back his longtime physician
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has brought back Dr. Kevin O’Connor as his physician, replacing President Donald Trump’s doctor with the one who oversaw his care when he was vice president.
The White House confirmed that Dr. Sean Conley, the Navy commander who served as head of the White House Medical Unit under Trump and oversaw his treatment when he was hospitalized with COVID-19, will assume a teaching role at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.
The White House said O’Connor, a retired Army colonel, was being commissioned by the president but was not rejoining the military. He is the first non-active duty doctor to serve as physician to the president in almost three decades.
Effort to put Tubman on $20 bill starts anew
WASHINGTON — With a change of administrations, it looks like Harriet Tubman is once again headed to the front of the $20 bill.
Biden press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the Treasury Department is taking steps to resume efforts to put the 19th century abolitionist leader on the $20 bill.
Obama administration Treasury Secretary Jack Lew had selected Tubman to replace Andrew Jackson, the nation’s seventh president, on the $20 bill. But Trump administration Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin did not move forward with the Obama administration’s decision.
Mexican leader tests positive for COVID-19
MEXICO CITY — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador worked from isolation Monday, a day after announcing that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
López Obrador, 67, who has been criticized for his handling of Mexico’s pandemic and for not setting an example of prevention in public, announced the diagnosis Sunday on his official Twitter account, saying, “The symptoms are mild but I am already under medical treatment.”
